Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
FWP sets traps for grizzly bears seen in Florence, Lolo area
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is attempting to trap a pair of grizzly bears that have been seen between Lolo and Florence.
Missoula’s Mellow Marshall Melts Our Take Me Home Tuesday Hearts
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention
As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana
Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Good Americano
We're not stopping until we've tried them all: every single pumpkin spice latte in Missoula. While it may seem like a task that would make even Sisyphus give up, it's way more delicious, less labor-intensive, and a drinking a PSL has a way better chance of brightening your day than pushing a big stupid rock up a big stupid mountain ever will.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
It’s All a Dream: Conspiracy Theory Argues Missoula Doesn’t Exist
In a day and age when information is spread so quickly, it is no surprise that conspiracy theories are allowed to run rampant on the internet. Take the QAnon conspiracy for example. These cryptic internet messages have got people all over the country strapping on their tinfoil hats and convinced that a high-ranking person in the government is leaking top secret information via the web.
Montana Grizzlies Want to Stay Undefeated After Homecoming
On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will play their first Big Sky Conference game of the season against the Portland State Vikings. Kickoff at Washington-Grizzly Stadium is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time. The Griz are 3-0 on the season after beating Indiana State last week 49-14. The Griz...
Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula
An accident has closed a section of Russell Street near Kensington in Missoula. Expect delays in the area.
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
montanarightnow.com
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
