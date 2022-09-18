Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Fall While Filming in Croatia

Kate Winslet is ready to get back to work after a hospital visit following a mishap while filming an upcoming project in Croatia.

The actress was shooting her titular role in the historical drama film Lee when an on-set accident led to her being taken to a nearby hospital to ensure that she was OK, her reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter . Winslet will resume filming this week as scheduled.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The 46-year-old Oscar winner will portray photographer Lee Miller in the film that focuses on her life, including her work as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. The cast for director Ellen Kuras’ movie includes Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

Winslet, who has a role in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water , was most recently seen on the small screen with HBO’s Mare of Easttown , which earned her an Emmy Award last year. Recent film credits include Ammonite , Blackbird and The Mountain Between Us .

During a 2017 interview with THR’ s Awards Chatter podcast , the seven-time Oscar nominee said that the joy she feels while acting has not diminished over the years: “I love it more than ever, and I will still love it when I’m 75.”

She had previously told THR that she never had a back-up career path in mind, explaining, “I don’t have a massive business brain; I’m sensible, but I don’t have a business brain. And I’m not one for offices and wearing high heels to work every day — forget it. It was all about acting, always, it really was.”