Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
The Dallas Cowboys are Sean Payton’s “right situation” in 2023
I know, I know. We’re only two games into Mike McCarthy’s third campaign and I’m already writing about replacing him in the offseason. But such is the nature of this town. Cowboys Nation expects results from their beloved Dallas Cowboys – especially since McCarthy was handed a readymade team back in 2020.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
2 Games, 3 Outcomes: How things could go for the Chiefs against the Colts
The Colts and Chiefs meet this weekend after very different starts, but there are only a couple of ways that this game can realistically pan out. The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts enter Sunday’s cross-divisional showdown heading in two very different directions to start the 2022 season. Indianapolis will limp into their home opener literally and figuratively after opening the season with two straight road divisional games against traditionally lowly opponents. Week 1 saw the Colts kiss their divisional sister in a disappointing 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.. They followed up that dud of an opener with another humbling outing in Jacksonville, falling 24-0 to a Jags team trying to avoid a third consecutive season of having the first overall draft pick.
NFL Twitter facepalms over how Al Michaels handled the Deshaun Watson discussion
NFL Twitter was frustrated by the way Al Michaels glossed over the reasons for Deshaun Watson’s suspension and made light of his penalties. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games because the league determined allegations that he sexually assaulted more than 20 massage therapists were credible. There, we...
Celtics officially suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season
The Boston Celtics officially announce that head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for a relationship with a team staff member. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for what was initially described as a violation of organizational guidelines. Later, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”
