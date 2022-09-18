Boys soccer: Fort Atkinson shuts out Monroe 3-0

The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team blanked visiting Monroe 3-0 in a nonconference match on Friday.

The Blackhawks (3-3-1 overall) led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of an 18th minute goal by sophomore midfielder Caleb Enger and a 35th minute score by junior forward Noah Baldry.

Junior forward/midfielder Arion Dommershausen netted a goal in the 45th for the final margin.

Junior goalie Payton Wiesen made four saves for the Blackhawks, who had a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Fort hosts Stoughton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MONROE 0

Fort Atkinson 2 1 — 3

Monroe 0 0 — 0

First half — FA: Enger, 17:15; FA: Baldry, 34:22.

Second half — FA: Dommershausen, 44:37.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

DEFOREST — Fort lost to host DeForest 6-0 on Tuesday in a Badger East game.

The Norskies led 2-0 at halftime thanks to a Bryan Hernandez-Madrid score in the 11th minute and Thomas Taylor’s score in the 23rd. Taylor added a second-half goal while Owen Kramar scored twice in less than two minutes as DeForest pulled away.