Fort Atkinson, WI

Boys soccer: Fort Atkinson shuts out Monroe 3-0

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team blanked visiting Monroe 3-0 in a nonconference match on Friday.

The Blackhawks (3-3-1 overall) led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of an 18th minute goal by sophomore midfielder Caleb Enger and a 35th minute score by junior forward Noah Baldry.

Junior forward/midfielder Arion Dommershausen netted a goal in the 45th for the final margin.

Junior goalie Payton Wiesen made four saves for the Blackhawks, who had a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Fort hosts Stoughton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MONROE 0

Fort Atkinson 2 1 — 3

Monroe 0 0 — 0

First half — FA: Enger, 17:15; FA: Baldry, 34:22.

Second half — FA: Dommershausen, 44:37.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

DEFOREST — Fort lost to host DeForest 6-0 on Tuesday in a Badger East game.

The Norskies led 2-0 at halftime thanks to a Bryan Hernandez-Madrid score in the 11th minute and Thomas Taylor’s score in the 23rd. Taylor added a second-half goal while Owen Kramar scored twice in less than two minutes as DeForest pulled away.

Jefferson County, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

