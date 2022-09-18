Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Grant Harrold worked for the royal household from 2004 until 2011. He spoke to Insider about Prince Harry and Prince William's reported rift.
U.K.・
Hilary Mantel, British Author of ‘Wolf Hall,’ Dies at 70
British author Hilary Mantel, best know for her Wolf Hall trilogy, has died at the age of 70. U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reported that she died “suddenly yet peacefully.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWell Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller 'Bad City'When to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series 'The Rings of Power' OnlineSweden Picks 'Boy From Heaven' as Oscars International Features Selection Publishing giant HarperCollins said that “bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70.” It added: “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this...
Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played
A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
Comments / 0