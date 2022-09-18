Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman
Staff chased dine-and-dashers before shots rang out
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
Sweetie Pie's Closes Final St. Louis Location as Owner's Son Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot
James "Tim" Norman was convicted earlier this month of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016 Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery. "Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a...
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
KMOV
Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital. As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission. In St. Louis,...
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
St. Louis man used stolen identity to buy $5K puppy
A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for using stolen or phony identification documents to buy, lease, or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
labortribune.com
Laborers 42 offers additional $15,000 reward to bring killers of member to justice
CrimeStoppers initially posted $15,000 reward; Local 42 boosted that to $30,000. In an effort to find the killers of union brother, Damion Baker, Laborers Local 42 is doubling the reward money for information that will help bring the killers to justice, Local 42 Business Manager Brandon Flinn announced. The union...
