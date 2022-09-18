James "Tim" Norman was convicted earlier this month of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016 Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery. "Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO