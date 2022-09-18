ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
People

Sweetie Pie's Closes Final St. Louis Location as Owner's Son Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

James "Tim" Norman was convicted earlier this month of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016 Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery. "Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
KMOV

Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is no longer the nation’s murder capital. As of Sept. 11, New Orleans, Louisiana, had the highest murder rate in the United States, with about 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data from New Orleans’ Metropolitan Crime Commission. In St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy