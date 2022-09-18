Five arrested after chase from Ionia to Lowell

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Five were arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties on Friday, police say.

It started around 2:10 a.m. at a Crosswinds Apartments parking lot, located off of Prospect Street near Morse Street in Ionia. Police received a report of multiple people going through vehicles, the Ionia Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post .

Police say when officers got there, the suspects fled in a stolen pickup truck. Officers chased the suspects down multiple streets and eventually started going westbound on West Bluewater Highway, Ionia DPS said.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks near Saranac, but the suspects kept driving. Officers with the Lowell Police Department used stop sticks near its eastern city limits, but the suspects kept driving with flat tires, police say.

The suspects eventually stopped in downtown Lowell on Main Street near Riverside Drive. All four tires were deflated, the Lowell Police Department said in a Facebook post.

All five people ran, but were taken into custody after a short chase, Ionia DPS said. It said the driver — an adult — and four juveniles were taken into custody. The five suspects are from the Lansing area, police say.

Multiple items that appear to be stolen from other places were found in the truck, police say. Anyone who had something stolen from their car should call Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616.527.0400.

No injuries were reported, police say.

