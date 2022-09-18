Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Home obituary - Marylin S. Harris, 84, Burlington
Marylin Sue Harris, 84, of Burlington, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Azria Health Care Center in Mediapolis. Born February 23, 1938, in Fort Madison, she was the daughter of Clifford Henry and Erma Ellen Evermon Mott. She married Marrion Harris and together had two children. They later divorced.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Norman Lewis Forster, 87, formerly of Roseville
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa with Father Dan Dorau and Father Bruce DeRammelaere as concelebrants. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Houghton with full military rites presented by...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, September 20, 2022
09/15/22 – 11:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Kristen Leelynn Grelk, 26, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on 2 warrants for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/15/22 – 5:22 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pen City Current
Ribbon cut on new $1.2 million SEIRMC Kid Zone
FORT MADISON - Officials met at the new Kid Zone Child Care Center at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Fort Madison campus Tuesday afternoon. "Today you see the $1.2 million commitment we've made at Fort Madison. That money came from the hospital Foundation, so Thank You," said Matt Wenzel President and CEO of Great River Health System.
Comments / 0