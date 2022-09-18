FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO