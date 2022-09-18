Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel Maven
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash
HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree
WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
Loaded gun, 2 pounds of pot found during I-84 traffic stop in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — State police say troopers discovered more than 2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of illegal mushrooms, crack cocaine and a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate-84. State police said Steven P. Samuels, 32, of New Britain, didn’t have a permit for the revolver. They arrested him on two weapons charges, five drug-related charges and two motor vehicle violations. He posted $100,000 bail but remained in custody with Farmington police, who had a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Police: Two caught in drug deal at Torrington housing complex
TORRINGTON — Two local residents were arrested Wednesday night after state police say they were caught conducting a drug deal. In a news release on Thursday, Connecticut State Police said they charged 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott and 31-year-old Bashaun Faison in connection with the incident. The arrests stem from...
Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies
WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
Bomb threat evacuates Kennedy High in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Police say Kennedy High School has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous bomb threat. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email just before 1:15 p.m. No other details on the incident were...
Shelton police officer shoots at 'sick' raccoon, stray bullet hits house, officials say
SHELTON — Police are conducting an internal affairs investigation after an officer fired his weapon several times at a sick raccoon, with bullets hitting the animal as well as a nearby home, officials say. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti confirmed the Aug. 23 incident occurred near Riverside Cemetery and a...
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
How does Greenwich feel about outdoor dining? Survey takers say loss of parking spots is worth it.
GREENWICH – The benefits of outdoor dining trump the loss of parking spaces in Greenwich, according to a majority of respondents to town-sponsored survey on public attitudes on eating on the street. The town Planning Department initiated a study of outdoor dining to codify and standardize the use of...
Roxo lifts Seymour girls soccer team to first win of season, tops Torrington
TORRINGTON - A young Seymour girls soccer team won its first game of the season 1-0 over Torrington Thursday night in a hard-fought game at the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex. Kailey Roxo, one of just three seniors on a Wildcat roster laden with speedy freshmen and sophomores, scored from 10 yards out on a great serve from Nikol DaCruz with seven minutes left in the first half.
CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report
WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
Moderator 'unavailable,' Bridgeport primary case delayed again
BRIDGEPORT — An empty ballot envelope and an unavailable election official are the latest twists in the ongoing hearing to decide the winner of the city’s 127th House District seat. With the clock ticking down towards the November general election, Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens was forced to...
Morina, Oxford blank Torrington
TORRINGTON — After an undefeated start on the road in its first three games, Torrington’s boys soccer team (2-1-1) came home to the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex Tuesday to host Oxford, quite possibly the best team in the NVL. “It was a learning experience,” said Raider coach...
Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
After an opening week loss to St. Joseph, the Darien football team made quick work of Bridgeport Central, scoring 33 points in the first quarter on the way to a 47-0 shutout Saturday in Darien. The Blue Wave (1-1) will face a big challenge this weekend when they host Maloney...
She lost her son in Afghanistan. Now this Stamford Gold Star mother is being honored with a 'Patriot Award'
STAMFORD — This week, the Stamford Veterans Park Partnership will honor one of its own: Gold Star mother Patricia Parry. She is the third-ever recipient of the nonprofit organization’s Patriot Award, which “recognizes civilian members of our community who have helped make a difference by honoring our country, veterans and those actively serving in the military,” according to a release.
Bethel animal rescue will hold adoption event Saturday
BETHEL — Happily Furever After Rescue will hold a family- and pet-friendly adoption event Saturday at Bennett Memorial Park. In addition to adoptable dogs, the Bethel-based nonprofit’s Bark in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature more than 20 vendors, live music, food trucks, crafts and lawn games, a raffle and a dog agility course.
West Hartford seeks more public input on new community center
WEST HARTFORD — With plans for the new Elmwood Community Center moving along, the town is giving residents and stakeholders more opportunities to share their vision for the facility. “We’ve had a couple of internal meetings. We’re starting to get into the design," Town Manager Rick Ledwith said at...
Shelton's Trinity Lutheran Church closing doors after 123 years
SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown. That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.
