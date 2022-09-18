Read full article on original website
Cool for today, with more clouds at times and a few showers this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is the first full day of Fall, and it feels like it! Now, this weekend does come with some changing views and some rain chances at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Sunshine and cooler air returns heading into the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler, drier, and sunnier weather returns Friday! It’ll finally feel like fall with another fall front arriving later Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
A cold front “blows” into town today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
More fall festivities to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are more fall festivities this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to check out fall-themed displays throughout the park. New this year is the Hoot Owl Hollow which will feature owl-themed pumpkin displays. Season ticket holders can get a sneak peek of the displays on Thursday. It opens to the public on Friday.
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
4,000-pound pizza oven on wheels gives Jefferson County a taste of Italy
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hiker was rescued by a medical flight crew with the Tennessee National Guard at the Derrick Knob Shelter off the Appalachian Trail Tuesday, according to officials with the Army. Emergency personnel were notified that a 56-year-old hiker was suffering cardiac arrest and were alerted to...
UT Medical offers tips to prevent falls during Fall Prevention Awareness Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every 11 seconds nationwide, an older person goes to the emergency room for a fall related injury. Officials with the University of Tennessee Medical Center said falls are the leading cause of deadly and non-deadly injuries. Injury prevention coordinator with UT Medical, Debi Tuggle, said falling can turn into a recurring thing.
INSTANT CLASSIC! West hands Alcoa rare loss to an in-state team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a high school football game in Blount County. The Rivalry Thursday showdown featuring 5-0 teams West and Alcoa. The Rebels ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A and the Tornadoes, the 7-time defending state champions, ranked No. 1 in Class-3A. Alcoa would score...
Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 25 years, the Shrimp Dock sold alligator when the Vol’s play Florida, but the deep rooted SEC rivalry started well before this Knoxville tradition. At the Shrimp Dock, manager Rex Bellomy said they ordered their gator early this year and got in...
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
East Knoxville kitchen launches free family meal pilot program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville company, Real Good Kitchen, has recently launched a pilot program with the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center and the Shora Foundation to provide more than 100 free meals to 24 families over the course of seven weeks during the summer. Each family received a healthy meal...
Live exhibit captures essence of former affluent Knoxville neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While construction on the new downtown stadium is making way for big changes, for some, it’s a reminder of the deconstruction of what was once known as an affluent Black community. Today, the area is known as the Warehouse District, but some remember it as...
Tillman status remains uncertain for Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee had no update on standout receiver Cedric Tillman as of Wednesday. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field for a bit before being helped up, noticeably hobbling, Tillman would walk off under his own power.
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
Tennessee fan apparel sales skyrocket ahead of Florida checker game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Volunteers fan apparel sales have skyrocketed following a winning streak for the first three games of the season. Knoxville stores, HoundDogs and DW Designs, said everything is being sold at lightning speed. “This is why we got into this business,” Jesse Thomason,...
