Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Buffalo Bills followed up their impressive Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams by destroying the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 by a score of 41-7. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were in control all night long, and there was never really any doubt that the Bills would come out on top in this game.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money this offseason to attempt and create a Super Bowl contender. They were coming off a season in which they reached the playoffs for just the second time in the last decade. Offensively, they are chalk full of talent, led by QB Derek Carr. The Raiders have […] The post 2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There was a lot of buzz surrounding new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into the new season. After Denver’s lackluster start to the campaign, however, the hype has died down significantly. So much so, that are some who have been so quick to bring out the pitchforks on the 42-year-old shot-caller.
Nick Chubb stole the show on Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on their TNF spectacle, 29-17. Chubb came out with a dazzling display for his team, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was all for it. LeBron was clearly enjoying the show as...
The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This means it is time for some Rams Week 3 bold predictions. Los Angeles bounced back from its 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener with 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing against a team that is projected to finish at the bottom of rankings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 17-3.
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with multiple injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries, but in the short-term, their […] The post The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The clamor from Pittsburgh Steelers fans to let Kenny Pickett take the quarterback reins from Mitchell Trubisky should only go louder in the coming days following the team’s 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down the notion of Pittsburgh making such a […] The post Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
