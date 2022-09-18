ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Nick Chubb runs through Steelers' defense as Browns wipe out division rival

The Cleveland Browns were quickly able to wash away their bad loss to the New York Jets with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17, on Thursday night. It was a similar scenario to Sunday against the Jets, though, as the Steelers tried for the onside kick with less than two minutes to play and a six-point lead for Cleveland. But an offsides penalty wiped away the attempt, and the Browns finished out the game without a crazy comeback. In fact, they collected a last-ditch lateral play that went awry for Pittsburgh in the end zone to cap the win.
Fox News

Steelers' George Pickens makes insane one-handed catch vs. Browns

Was that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens or Odell Beckham Jr. who made that insane one-handed grab?. On Thursday night's game between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky launched a deep pass down the right sideline intended for Pickens, but it looked to be a little bit too far.
Fox News

Fox News

