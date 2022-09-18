The Cleveland Browns were quickly able to wash away their bad loss to the New York Jets with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17, on Thursday night. It was a similar scenario to Sunday against the Jets, though, as the Steelers tried for the onside kick with less than two minutes to play and a six-point lead for Cleveland. But an offsides penalty wiped away the attempt, and the Browns finished out the game without a crazy comeback. In fact, they collected a last-ditch lateral play that went awry for Pittsburgh in the end zone to cap the win.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO