Greg Newsome II on Browns fans booing after brutal loss to Jets: 'I would have booed too'
The Cleveland Browns are hoping they don’t hear boos Thursday night when they play their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at home. But after their performance against the New York Jets, which resulted in an awful loss in the last seconds of the game, second-year cornerback Greg Newsome II couldn’t blame the fans.
Cowboys fan trots through Walmart on horseback after team's win, Jerry Jones reacts
A Dallas Cowboys fan celebrated the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with a victory ride on horseback through a Walmart. The man was wearing a Dak Prescott jersey and the horse’s mane and tail were dyed blue to make the celebration even more bombastic. Video on social media showed the man and his horse in the checkout lane.
Nick Chubb runs through Steelers' defense as Browns wipe out division rival
The Cleveland Browns were quickly able to wash away their bad loss to the New York Jets with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17, on Thursday night. It was a similar scenario to Sunday against the Jets, though, as the Steelers tried for the onside kick with less than two minutes to play and a six-point lead for Cleveland. But an offsides penalty wiped away the attempt, and the Browns finished out the game without a crazy comeback. In fact, they collected a last-ditch lateral play that went awry for Pittsburgh in the end zone to cap the win.
Browns' Anthony Walker Jr suffers leg injury, Steelers' Chukwuma Okorafor ripped for unnecessary extra effort
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor was ripped on social media Thursday night after an odd decision to fall on Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. while he was already down. The play occurred in the third quarter with the Steelers leading the Browns 14-13. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw...
