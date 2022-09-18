ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

A Louisiana State University student was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, police say

By Raja Razek, Susannah Cullinane
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Just Me
4d ago

Baton Rouge is ALMOST as bad as New Orleans. My child would not go to school there without a gun. No exceptions.

Reply
7
Related
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

LSU marketing student, 21, is shot dead inside her car at rail crossing

A Louisiana State University student was killed while she was stopped at a railroad crossing on Thursday. Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside her vehicle between I-110 and Park Boulevard, the Baton Rouge Police Department told local news station WBRZ. Her car was found riddled with bullets shortly after 2am on Friday. Authorities believe she was shot multiple times while waiting for a train to pass while returning from a gathering with friends, WAFB reported. A motive behind the attack has not been released to the public as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident. A witness told...
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Geismar, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Law & Crime

11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies

An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
TheDailyBeast

Student and Faculty Member Found Dead on University of South Carolina Campus

Students had just recently returned to the University of South Carolina for the start of the fall semester when two deaths were reported on campus Friday. One was identified as a student, found in a residence hall, while the second one was a faculty member found dead outside a parking garage. While the name of the student has not yet been announced, the faculty member has been identified as Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48. She was discovered on Friday morning, authorities said. According to State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Renée Wunderlich, the university requested SLED's assistance on Friday morning because South Carolina law requires SLED to lead investigations into deaths that take place on university campuses. Authorities said the deaths are not thought to be related. Read it at The State
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wbrz#Lsu#Utmost Impo
Law & Crime

Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
STATESVILLE, NC
UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
People

Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge

Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy