A Louisiana State University student was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, police say

Read full article on original website
Just Me
4d ago
Baton Rouge is ALMOST as bad as New Orleans. My child would not go to school there without a gun. No exceptions.
Reply
7
Related
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'
Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
LSU marketing student, 21, is shot dead inside her car at rail crossing
A Louisiana State University student was killed while she was stopped at a railroad crossing on Thursday. Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside her vehicle between I-110 and Park Boulevard, the Baton Rouge Police Department told local news station WBRZ. Her car was found riddled with bullets shortly after 2am on Friday. Authorities believe she was shot multiple times while waiting for a train to pass while returning from a gathering with friends, WAFB reported. A motive behind the attack has not been released to the public as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident. A witness told...
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Student and Faculty Member Found Dead on University of South Carolina Campus
Students had just recently returned to the University of South Carolina for the start of the fall semester when two deaths were reported on campus Friday. One was identified as a student, found in a residence hall, while the second one was a faculty member found dead outside a parking garage. While the name of the student has not yet been announced, the faculty member has been identified as Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48. She was discovered on Friday morning, authorities said. According to State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Renée Wunderlich, the university requested SLED's assistance on Friday morning because South Carolina law requires SLED to lead investigations into deaths that take place on university campuses. Authorities said the deaths are not thought to be related. Read it at The State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says
A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
Mississippi woman makes shocking discovery while getting the mail
After hearing crying coming from a nearby storm drain, residents in one small town came together in the best way possible to make a heroic rescue. One lucky puppy is now recovering thanks to the heroic acts of several residents in a western Mississippi town last week. A woman who...
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Killed in Walmart Lot Over 'Driving and Parking': Police
The shooting on Saturday at a Houston location follows several other shootings at various Walmart stores in recent months.
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Woman accused of killing woman and cutting baby from her womb researched how to fake pregnancy, agent testifies
A state police investigator testified Tuesday that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly. The testimony came in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker for the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child.
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement...
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
Missouri Man Accused of Kidnapping His ‘Precious’ 3-Year-Old Boy and Killing Him in a Car Crash
A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his two young sons and killing one of them in a vehicle crash. Larry A. Lunnin, 40, remains at the Morgan County, Missouri Jail on a $100,000 bond, records show. Morgan County is in central Missouri along the northern edge of the...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 8