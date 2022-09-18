Read full article on original website
Indiana women’s basketball announces 11 televised games for 2022-23 season
Indiana women’s basketball announced its television schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday. The team will play 11 games across ESPN2, FS1 and the Big Ten Network. Indiana’s first televised game of the season will be the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against the University of North Carolina on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. It will be broadcast on BTN.
Indiana women’s soccer loses first game of the season 0-3 at Minnesota
For the first time this season, Indiana women’s soccer conceded a goal and lost a game, losing 0-3 on the road to Minnesota. Despite the loss, the Hoosiers broke the program record with 788 consecutive shutout minutes before giving up a point. Minnesota scored all three goals within ten...
COLUMN: Indiana football can’t keep getting away with this
How is one supposed to judge a sports team? Is it by statistics and analytics, the so-called “eye test,” or a combination of both?. The topic is pretty arbitrary, and most times fans struggle to agree. But, one thing you can look at with certainty is record. No matter how good or bad a team looks or the statistical outputs they produce, what was the outcome?
Indiana women’s soccer travels to Minnesota with chance to break program record for consecutive shutouts
Indiana women’s soccer continues its Big Ten conference play with a road trip that begins 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Minnesota. The Hoosiers are 2-0-6 overall and 0-0-1 in the Big Ten, while the Golden Gophers are 4-4-1 and 0-1-0 in conference play after losing their opener to Nebraska at home last Friday.
Jamie Gerstenberg earns second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors of the season
Indiana women’s soccer sophomore goalie Jamie Gerstenberg was awarded Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. Gerstenberg recorded eight saves in a 0-0 draw with Penn State on Sunday, tying her career high. Gerstenberg’s honor comes after only one...
COLUMN: Dressing for fickle fall weather
It’s a strange time of year in Bloomington. The calendar may say it’s fall, but remnants of summer linger, with some intense high temperatures bound to last well into October. That being said, cooler moments will creep their way in, making dressing for September and October a difficult — but fun — challenge.
Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington
Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
IU Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance to present 'Color Me Human' Sept. 23 and 24
The IU Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance will present a new piece, “Color Me Human,” at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. Both performances are free and will take place in Dunn Meadow. The performance will explore human experience through colors, featuring...
Check out seasonal items from Bloomington businesses
Bloomington Bagel Company released their limited time pumpkin schmear, which they recommend pairing with the new toasted chocolate chip bagel. They also have a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered iced or hot. Village Deli. 409 E. Kirkwood Ave. https://www.villagedeli.biz/. Pumpkin pancakes. Village Deli’s Bloomington-known colossal pancakes are here...
IU Student Government representatives voting closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday
IU-Bloomington students can vote for IU Student Government Congress representatives and on four amendments to its Constitution. Voting ends at 10 pm on Sep. 21. To vote, students can find an email with a link in their inbox or the link here. Students vote for their representatives based on what...
Jacobs School of Music Ballet Theater to begin new season with 'Fall Ballet'
The fall season of ballet at the Jacobs School of Music will open with performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The “Fall Ballet” will feature a variety of dances showcasing the talents of old and new choreographers. The first piece...
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Daily national headlines can now be found at the IDS
At the IDS, we always emphasize showing our readers the local angle. You see that all over our website — local news, local stories, local opinions. Even many national and international headlines, we tell you, our readers and priority, how it will affect you here in Monroe County. Based...
