State College, PA

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball announces 11 televised games for 2022-23 season

Indiana women’s basketball announced its television schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday. The team will play 11 games across ESPN2, FS1 and the Big Ten Network. Indiana’s first televised game of the season will be the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against the University of North Carolina on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. It will be broadcast on BTN.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana football can’t keep getting away with this

How is one supposed to judge a sports team? Is it by statistics and analytics, the so-called “eye test,” or a combination of both?. The topic is pretty arbitrary, and most times fans struggle to agree. But, one thing you can look at with certainty is record. No matter how good or bad a team looks or the statistical outputs they produce, what was the outcome?
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Dressing for fickle fall weather

It’s a strange time of year in Bloomington. The calendar may say it’s fall, but remnants of summer linger, with some intense high temperatures bound to last well into October. That being said, cooler moments will creep their way in, making dressing for September and October a difficult — but fun — challenge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington

Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Check out seasonal items from Bloomington businesses

Bloomington Bagel Company released their limited time pumpkin schmear, which they recommend pairing with the new toasted chocolate chip bagel. They also have a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered iced or hot. Village Deli. 409 E. Kirkwood Ave. https://www.villagedeli.biz/. Pumpkin pancakes. Village Deli’s Bloomington-known colossal pancakes are here...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

