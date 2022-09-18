Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball announces 11 televised games for 2022-23 season
Indiana women’s basketball announced its television schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday. The team will play 11 games across ESPN2, FS1 and the Big Ten Network. Indiana’s first televised game of the season will be the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against the University of North Carolina on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. It will be broadcast on BTN.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer loses first game of the season 0-3 at Minnesota
For the first time this season, Indiana women’s soccer conceded a goal and lost a game, losing 0-3 on the road to Minnesota. Despite the loss, the Hoosiers broke the program record with 788 consecutive shutout minutes before giving up a point. Minnesota scored all three goals within ten...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football can’t keep getting away with this
How is one supposed to judge a sports team? Is it by statistics and analytics, the so-called “eye test,” or a combination of both?. The topic is pretty arbitrary, and most times fans struggle to agree. But, one thing you can look at with certainty is record. No matter how good or bad a team looks or the statistical outputs they produce, what was the outcome?
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana swim and dive announces 2022-23 schedule
Indiana swim and dive announced its 2022-23 schedule Monday afternoon. Competition will begin with the annual Cream and Crimson intrasquad scrimmage at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The official season will kick off on Oct. 5 on the road at the University of Kentucky....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Jamie Gerstenberg earns second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors of the season
Indiana women’s soccer sophomore goalie Jamie Gerstenberg was awarded Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. Gerstenberg recorded eight saves in a 0-0 draw with Penn State on Sunday, tying her career high. Gerstenberg’s honor comes after only one...
Indiana Daily Student
Tom Allen looks forward to Cincinnati, recaps Indiana football’s overtime win
Indiana head coach Tom Allen took the podium after a 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky University on Saturday at home and released the staff’s award winners from the week. The Hoosiers now turn their attention to a program that has been on a steady rise in recent years in Cincinnati. Allen mentioned how even though the Bearcats had high roster turnover, the film on them speaks for itself.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Dressing for fickle fall weather
It’s a strange time of year in Bloomington. The calendar may say it’s fall, but remnants of summer linger, with some intense high temperatures bound to last well into October. That being said, cooler moments will creep their way in, making dressing for September and October a difficult — but fun — challenge.
Indiana Daily Student
Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington
Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
IU Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance to present 'Color Me Human' Sept. 23 and 24
The IU Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance will present a new piece, “Color Me Human,” at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. Both performances are free and will take place in Dunn Meadow. The performance will explore human experience through colors, featuring...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Student Government representatives voting closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday
IU-Bloomington students can vote for IU Student Government Congress representatives and on four amendments to its Constitution. Voting ends at 10 pm on Sep. 21. To vote, students can find an email with a link in their inbox or the link here. Students vote for their representatives based on what...
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music Ballet Theater to begin new season with 'Fall Ballet'
The fall season of ballet at the Jacobs School of Music will open with performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The “Fall Ballet” will feature a variety of dances showcasing the talents of old and new choreographers. The first piece...
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Man identified, charged after hours long underground barricade
The man, who claimed to be armed and barricaded himself for over seven hours in a storm drain, was taken into police custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after causing a large-scale police operation and a partial IU campus lockdown. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Eli Swartsentruber. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Daily national headlines can now be found at the IDS
At the IDS, we always emphasize showing our readers the local angle. You see that all over our website — local news, local stories, local opinions. Even many national and international headlines, we tell you, our readers and priority, how it will affect you here in Monroe County. Based...
Comments / 0