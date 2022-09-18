ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Indiana women’s basketball announces 11 televised games for 2022-23 season

Indiana women’s basketball announced its television schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday. The team will play 11 games across ESPN2, FS1 and the Big Ten Network. Indiana’s first televised game of the season will be the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against the University of North Carolina on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. It will be broadcast on BTN.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
COLUMN: Indiana football can’t keep getting away with this

How is one supposed to judge a sports team? Is it by statistics and analytics, the so-called “eye test,” or a combination of both?. The topic is pretty arbitrary, and most times fans struggle to agree. But, one thing you can look at with certainty is record. No matter how good or bad a team looks or the statistical outputs they produce, what was the outcome?
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana swim and dive announces 2022-23 schedule

Indiana swim and dive announced its 2022-23 schedule Monday afternoon. Competition will begin with the annual Cream and Crimson intrasquad scrimmage at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center. The official season will kick off on Oct. 5 on the road at the University of Kentucky....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Tom Allen looks forward to Cincinnati, recaps Indiana football’s overtime win

Indiana head coach Tom Allen took the podium after a 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky University on Saturday at home and released the staff’s award winners from the week. The Hoosiers now turn their attention to a program that has been on a steady rise in recent years in Cincinnati. Allen mentioned how even though the Bearcats had high roster turnover, the film on them speaks for itself.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
COLUMN: Dressing for fickle fall weather

It’s a strange time of year in Bloomington. The calendar may say it’s fall, but remnants of summer linger, with some intense high temperatures bound to last well into October. That being said, cooler moments will creep their way in, making dressing for September and October a difficult — but fun — challenge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Heading Home organization outlines plan to fight homelessness in Bloomington

Heading Home of South Central Indiana presented their plans to combat homelessness to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night. “Certainly, this issue is central to the work we do as elected officials,” Council Vice President Sue Sgambelluri said. The various programs presented to City Council include weekly shelter check-ins,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
UPDATE: Man identified, charged after hours long underground barricade

The man, who claimed to be armed and barricaded himself for over seven hours in a storm drain, was taken into police custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after causing a large-scale police operation and a partial IU campus lockdown. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Eli Swartsentruber﻿. He was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
