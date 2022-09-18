This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin. Despite the bullish fundamentals of Ethereum’s merge, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency has continued its downtrend and registered a 10% loss in the past seven days. At the time of this post, ETH managed to find some support at $1,250, but this level remains fragile.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO