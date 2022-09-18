Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-23: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin. Despite the bullish fundamentals of Ethereum’s merge, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency has continued its downtrend and registered a 10% loss in the past seven days. At the time of this post, ETH managed to find some support at $1,250, but this level remains fragile.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Struggles Below $19K, XRP Only Green Asset in Top 10 (Market Watch)
While bitcoin and most larger-cap alts are in the red again, XRP stands out as the only gainer. Yesterday’s 6% recovery from bitcoin was somewhat short-lived, as the asset has returned below $19,000 as of now. Most alternative coins are in a similar state, with minor daily losses. XRP...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin Trading Flat but is a Drop Below $18K Imminent?
Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $19K support level as the bulls attempt to prevent a deeper crash. If unsuccessful, this could prolong the ongoing bear market and apply even more pressure on participants. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily timeframe, the price has been retesting...
cryptopotato.com
Gate Io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets
[PRESS RELEASE – Majuro, Marshall Islands, 21st September 2022]. What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO trading fees on most spot and contract market trading pairs. The no-fee structure was launched in two phases, first on September 16 (UTC) and then on September 20 (UTC), for spot and other markets, respectively.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Secures Another Crypto License in Dubai
By receiving a minimal viable product license, Binance can now offer crypto services to qualified retail and institutional investors in the area. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – obtained a minimal viable product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The authorization...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports
Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Stash Reached 130,000 Following Another $6M Purchase
The company’s holdings are now at precisely 130,000 bitcoins. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – has stayed true to its word by making another bitcoin purchase earlier today. The firm accumulated 301 coins at an average price below $20,000 and rounded up its entire stash...
cryptopotato.com
Brightpool Finance, a New DeFi Platform, Soon to Launch Public Testnet
Brightpool came up with a cutting-edge type of trading based on a new Bid-To-Earn model. It is the first DeFi platform that pays traders rewards for placing orders instead of charging commissions, and it is launching their public testnet this fall. The platform will be tested in 2 phases. First,...
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong’s C Capital to Raise $500 Million to Invest in Cryptocurrencies: Report
Believing the crypto market has already hit its bottom, C Capital plans to invest $500 million in digital assets over the next 18 months. C Capital – a company established by Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng – reportedly intends to raise $500 million to invest in digital currencies, credit, and private equity over the next year and a half.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads FTX in Voyager Assets Bid: WSJ Report
Voyager seems to be getting more offers for its assets from major industry players, with Binance and FTX reportedly leading other bidders. Major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX are reportedly leading the bid to acquire assets of troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital, which filed for bankruptcy in July. Other recent...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Consolidates Around $19K Leading into Fed’s FOMC Meeting (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues to test the $18.5K support level as the bulls lack the strength necessary to move the price up. Investors have been seeking safer options amidst fears of stagflation. As a result, the DXY index has increased. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. On the daily chart, the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Stable at $19K Despite BOE’s 50 Basis Point Interest Rate Hike
The Bank of England also increased the interest rates by a lot, but BTC has failed to react. Attempting to fight the raging inflation, the Bank of England raised the interest rates by 50 basis points today. BTC’s price remained stable, without any significant volatility, unlike what happened yesterday when...
cryptopotato.com
Fed-Induced Volatility Pushed Bitcoin to New 3-Month Lows at $18K (Market Watch)
Over $300 million worth of liquidations in the past 24 hours are the result of the enhanced volatility. The price of bitcoin was rejected at $20,000 and slumped to $18,000 following the latest interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The altcoins experienced similar volatility, but most are actually...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple Explodes 22% Daily, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Market Watch)
XRP has soared above $0.5, while ADA is up by 5% following the implementation of the Vasil update. After marking a new three-month low yesterday, bitcoin went on the offensive and reclaimed $19,000. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today. Ripple, on the other hand, is this week’s...
cryptopotato.com
Maple Finance and Icebreaker Launch Lending Pool for Bitcoin Miners
The two parties joined forces to roll out a lending pool for bitcoin miners. Major DeFi lender Maple Finance has launched a capacity pool worth $300 million for Bitcoin mining companies. The development comes despite the sharp decline in BTC’s price and the reduced injection of capital into the mining...
cryptopotato.com
Vitalik Lists 3 Reasons Why DAOs Are Better Than Corporations
Ethereum’s co-founder believes DAOs can serve some market needs better than traditional corporations and nation-states. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a lengthy blog post on Monday defending the usefulness of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). He outlined 3 reasons that DAOs have unique advantages compared to traditional corporations, and will...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Not Disclosing Incentive to Promote Unregistered ICO
Ballina terms the SEC allegations unfounded, misconceptions of fact and law, and says he is prepared to fight the charges. The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against prominent crypto influencer, investor, and entrepreneur Ian Ballina over an initial coin offering (ICO) dating back to 2018.
cryptopotato.com
Twitch Reveals When it Will Ban Crypto Gambling Livestreams
The Amazon-owned platform was at the receiving end of a massive backlash from influencers and fans over live streaming. The controversial crypto gambling sessions anchored by Twitch celebrities and live-streamed to their followers will be banned effective October 16, Twitch said in a statement. It mentioned that Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com, the most notable crypto gambling sites using its platform, will no longer be able to use it to stream their activities.
