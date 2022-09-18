The Amazon-owned platform was at the receiving end of a massive backlash from influencers and fans over live streaming. The controversial crypto gambling sessions anchored by Twitch celebrities and live-streamed to their followers will be banned effective October 16, Twitch said in a statement. It mentioned that Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com, the most notable crypto gambling sites using its platform, will no longer be able to use it to stream their activities.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO