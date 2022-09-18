Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitsgap’s Big September Update: Buy/Sell Indicator, Fast API Connect, 12-Month Tariff Plan
Bitsgap, Top-3 Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Automation Platform (according to SimilarWeb), is happy to present its latest upgrades. This September, Bitsgap introduced four more languages on its website, a fully functional web application, data from 27 indicators in one quick look, an annual subscription, and Binance Fast API Connect. More...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Secures Another Crypto License in Dubai
By receiving a minimal viable product license, Binance can now offer crypto services to qualified retail and institutional investors in the area. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – obtained a minimal viable product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The authorization...
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong’s C Capital to Raise $500 Million to Invest in Cryptocurrencies: Report
Believing the crypto market has already hit its bottom, C Capital plans to invest $500 million in digital assets over the next 18 months. C Capital – a company established by Hong Kong billionaire Adrian Cheng – reportedly intends to raise $500 million to invest in digital currencies, credit, and private equity over the next year and a half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan
Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
cryptopotato.com
Twitch Reveals When it Will Ban Crypto Gambling Livestreams
The Amazon-owned platform was at the receiving end of a massive backlash from influencers and fans over live streaming. The controversial crypto gambling sessions anchored by Twitch celebrities and live-streamed to their followers will be banned effective October 16, Twitch said in a statement. It mentioned that Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com, the most notable crypto gambling sites using its platform, will no longer be able to use it to stream their activities.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-23: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Binance Coin. Despite the bullish fundamentals of Ethereum’s merge, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency has continued its downtrend and registered a 10% loss in the past seven days. At the time of this post, ETH managed to find some support at $1,250, but this level remains fragile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Brightpool Finance, a New DeFi Platform, Soon to Launch Public Testnet
Brightpool came up with a cutting-edge type of trading based on a new Bid-To-Earn model. It is the first DeFi platform that pays traders rewards for placing orders instead of charging commissions, and it is launching their public testnet this fall. The platform will be tested in 2 phases. First,...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports
Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Cross Border Payments Are Approved in Russia: Report
The Ministry of Finance and the central bank have found common ground in using crypto for international payments. Russia’s central bank and Ministry of Finance have agreed on legislation to enable cross-border payments using cryptocurrency, according to a report from the Russian outlet Kommersant on Wednesday. The policy change...
cryptopotato.com
Maple Finance and Icebreaker Launch Lending Pool for Bitcoin Miners
The two parties joined forces to roll out a lending pool for bitcoin miners. Major DeFi lender Maple Finance has launched a capacity pool worth $300 million for Bitcoin mining companies. The development comes despite the sharp decline in BTC’s price and the reduced injection of capital into the mining...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple Explodes 22% Daily, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Market Watch)
XRP has soared above $0.5, while ADA is up by 5% following the implementation of the Vasil update. After marking a new three-month low yesterday, bitcoin went on the offensive and reclaimed $19,000. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today. Ripple, on the other hand, is this week’s...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads FTX in Voyager Assets Bid: WSJ Report
Voyager seems to be getting more offers for its assets from major industry players, with Binance and FTX reportedly leading other bidders. Major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX are reportedly leading the bid to acquire assets of troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital, which filed for bankruptcy in July. Other recent...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Hired Wall Street Traders to Test Proprietary Trading (Report)
Coinbase assumingly created a division and hired Wall Street professionals to conduct “proprietary” trading. The California-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly appointed at least four Wall Street traders and established a group to use the company’s own funds to trade cryptocurrencies. Undisclosed members of the platform described the activity as “proprietary” trading.
cryptopotato.com
Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
Takis Georgakopoulos said the crypto winter has not changed JPMorgan’s approach to the industry. The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months. However,...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer for Not Disclosing Incentive to Promote Unregistered ICO
Ballina terms the SEC allegations unfounded, misconceptions of fact and law, and says he is prepared to fight the charges. The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against prominent crypto influencer, investor, and entrepreneur Ian Ballina over an initial coin offering (ICO) dating back to 2018.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Hackers Drain $160M, Profanity Bug Suspected
Wintermute is treating the hack as a “white hat” event and urged the attacker to get in touch. UK-based crypto market maker Wintermute suffered a loss of approximately $160 million. In a series of tweets, the company’s founder and chief executive, Evgeny Gaevoy, revealed that the decentralized finance...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Stable at $19K Despite BOE’s 50 Basis Point Interest Rate Hike
The Bank of England also increased the interest rates by a lot, but BTC has failed to react. Attempting to fight the raging inflation, the Bank of England raised the interest rates by 50 basis points today. BTC’s price remained stable, without any significant volatility, unlike what happened yesterday when...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Consolidates Around $19K Leading into Fed’s FOMC Meeting (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues to test the $18.5K support level as the bulls lack the strength necessary to move the price up. Investors have been seeking safer options amidst fears of stagflation. As a result, the DXY index has increased. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. On the daily chart, the...
Comments / 0