Brevard Zoo welcomes first-ever turkey chicks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo welcomed a new furry species earlier this month.

Giblet hatched three Osceola turkey chicks on Sept. 9 and 10.

The zoo has kept a small family of turkeys since September 2020 and while the female turkeys did lay eggs before, they did not produce chicks.

Green Bean Casserole, the chicks’ sire, lives with Giblet.

Female turkeys Gravy and Cranberry round out the rest of the zoo’s food-named flock.

The turkeys lived in the Wild Florida entrance before the animal care team renovated the habitats. But the team is not sure what helped to ensure successful breeding.

Giblet and her three chicks are currently in a specific habitat, where they will be protected from any potential predators during the night.

The zoo said it is possible that Cranberry could provide more turkey chicks in the future.

