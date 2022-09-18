ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

S inger Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November.

Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report .

It's meant to mark the start of the singer's newly founded advocacy group, Mighty Dream, which is meant to "produce creative work that solves challenges facing communities of color through social action campaigns, product development and policy change," according to a press release . He launched the group with public relations company Edelman and its sister agency UEG.

"Mighty Dream is built for tangible, real-world outputs — and a direct continuation of the work we have shepherded to build trust, inspire social action, and drive policy change," co-founder and Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross said. "For Black and Brown communities, it’s a creative advocacy agency that’s for us, by us."

(Charles Sykes/AP)
Pharrell Williams performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.


“If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.' It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” Williams said. “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing — in creativity, in advocacy, in society.”

Williams organized a forum called "The Elephant in the Room" in Norfolk last year before founding Mighty Dream.

Norfolk's population is 40.6% black, 3.7% Asian, and 8.4% Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

Comments / 27

Lickety Split
4d ago

I believe everyone’s thoughts are in the correct place but with the uptick in shootings I don’t think it should be a block party. Maybe having it at a building where admission has to be paid to enter. Better able to control the crowd

Reply
12
BKW777
4d ago

he clearly isn't paying attention to the news around here... I pray for his life and the lives for all who might attend.

Reply
12
Theresa Edmunds
4d ago

Lord, Thank you for sending such a beautiful concern individual into our Communities that's willing to do the work

Reply
10
 

