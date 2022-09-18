Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action



S inger Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November.

Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report .

It's meant to mark the start of the singer's newly founded advocacy group, Mighty Dream, which is meant to "produce creative work that solves challenges facing communities of color through social action campaigns, product development and policy change," according to a press release . He launched the group with public relations company Edelman and its sister agency UEG.

"Mighty Dream is built for tangible, real-world outputs — and a direct continuation of the work we have shepherded to build trust, inspire social action, and drive policy change," co-founder and Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross said. "For Black and Brown communities, it’s a creative advocacy agency that’s for us, by us."

(Charles Sykes/AP) Pharrell Williams performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York.



“If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.' It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” Williams said. “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing — in creativity, in advocacy, in society.”

Williams organized a forum called "The Elephant in the Room" in Norfolk last year before founding Mighty Dream.

Norfolk's population is 40.6% black, 3.7% Asian, and 8.4% Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau .