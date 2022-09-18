Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed shares message about her 'public' marriage to Cameron Hamilton
Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar. Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
Ryan Reynolds celebrates wife Blake Lively's birthday with sweet tribute
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of Hollywood's most beloved couples since tying the knot nearly a decade ago. And the 45-year-old Deadpool star had nothing but kind words for his longtime partner as he honored her 35th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're...
'A magical night!' Nina Dobrev shares images from friend Sarah Hyland's intimate wedding to Wells Adams
Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited nuptials in Santa Ynez, California on Tuesday. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar. Dobrev took her boyfriend, former Olympic Snowboarder, Shaun White, as her plus one to the star-studded event that took place at a central California winery.
Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for 'freaking' her out following her pregnancy reveal
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new photo series that she shared on her Instagram earlier on Saturday, after revealing a swarm of paparazzi were camped outside her home trying to catch a glimpse of the pregnant actress in "real time". The Gossip Girl...
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on Child Molestation accusations: 'I know people have a bunch of questions'
Tiffany Haddish "deeply regrets" her involvement in a child sexual abuse project which has resulted in a lawsuit filed against her and comedian Aries Spears. The Night School actress spoke out in response to the lawsuit in a social media post shared with her 7.4 million Instagram followers. “I know...
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
Robert Downey Jr. has touching message for wife of 17 years on anniversary
Robert Downey Jr. celebrated the true love in his life Saturday while celebrating his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife Susan. The 57-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor shared a snap across his social media platforms from their Jewish wedding ceremony in New York. The couple met while working on the 2003...
Sydney Sweeney looks elegant in a floral patterned dress the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmys luncheon
Sydney Sweeney showed off her classic and elegant side as she attended the special Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon earlier on Saturday in West Hollywood. The Euphoria star, 24, donned a long, floral dress as she posed for photos once she arrived at the event which took place at the social club, Holloway House. Sydney slipped into a long, flowy dress with thin straps that comprised of a black and cream-colored floral pattern.
Mindy Kaling celebrates son's 2nd birthday with sweet tribute
Mindy Kaling is celebrating her son's second birthday with a sweet tribute on social media. The Never Have I Ever creator and producer, took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her young son Spencer, and a touching message in which she expresses her "intense joy" at being his mother.
Vanessa Hudgens praises pal Sarah Hyland on her wedding day
Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating "the ultimate bride," Sarah Hyland, by going above and beyond in her bridesmaid duties. On the Modern Family actress' wedding day, the actress took a moment to celebrate her best friend. The former High School Musical actress took to her Instagram to show love to her...
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
Lily Collins shared that Emily in Paris has made its mark in the City of Love in an interesting way
Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character, Emily Cooper is now part of Parisian history. Yes, it's true. Our favorite eccentric outfit wearing Savoir marketing executive's home recently got added to Google Maps in Paris, with the exciting new landmark shared by none other than herself. Lily Collins captioned her Aug. 23 Instagram post, "Emily, we made it! @GoogleMaps approved…"
New movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction green-lit as Anne Hathaway signs to star
Harry Styles hive, rise up! Anne Hathaway has just been cast as the lead in the film adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book, The Idea of You, inspired by the former One Direction member, Harry Styles. Based on Robinne Lee's smash hit debut novel of the same name (originally published...
Mindy Kaling enjoys a night of stargazing with daughter Katherine and BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling has added star gazing to the list of fun things to do with her daughter. The actress, 43, shed some light on the experience she shared with her daughter Katherine, four, and her The Office co-star and friend BJ Novak, Saturday night. The sighting comes after Mindy recently...
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
A new Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan announced as actress returns to Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan's next Netflix film has been revealed. While fans already know the actress, 36, is set to star in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas (which premieres in November), the streaming service has now announced that she'll also be appearing in its new movie Irish Wish. So what...
Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Ben Affleck had stomach bugs during wedding weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning. The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."
Kiernan Shipka to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evens in holiday event film 'Red One'
Kiernan Shipka has been cast to star in an upcoming holiday event film, titled Red One, opposite Holiday legends Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Chris Evens. Despite being better known for her spooky counterpart Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, the actress is trading broomsticks and cobwebs for Christmas trees and cookies (kind of).
Harry Styles discusses his journey to 'figuring out' his sexuality
Harry Styles' personal life isn't up for public consumption. The As It Was singer recently opened up about keeping his romantic relationships private and why he's decided to keep his sexuality to himself. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively,"...
Florence Pugh gushes over Chris Pine's photography skills from Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh took a moment to take note of all the "hard work" of the "cast and crew who helped to make [Don't Worry Darling] movie" and gushed over her co-star Chris Pine's impressive photography skills from the red carpet premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.
