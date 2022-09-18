ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed shares message about her 'public' marriage to Cameron Hamilton

Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar. Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
RELATIONSHIPS
'A magical night!' Nina Dobrev shares images from friend Sarah Hyland's intimate wedding to Wells Adams

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share special moments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ long-awaited nuptials in Santa Ynez, California on Tuesday. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, was seen posing with the actress while sharing a look at the bride and groom at the altar. Dobrev took her boyfriend, former Olympic Snowboarder, Shaun White, as her plus one to the star-studded event that took place at a central California winery.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Ian Harding
Sydney Sweeney looks elegant in a floral patterned dress the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmys luncheon

Sydney Sweeney showed off her classic and elegant side as she attended the special Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon earlier on Saturday in West Hollywood. The Euphoria star, 24, donned a long, floral dress as she posed for photos once she arrived at the event which took place at the social club, Holloway House. Sydney slipped into a long, flowy dress with thin straps that comprised of a black and cream-colored floral pattern.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
#Pretty Little Liars
Mindy Kaling celebrates son's 2nd birthday with sweet tribute

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her son's second birthday with a sweet tribute on social media. The Never Have I Ever creator and producer, took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of her young son Spencer, and a touching message in which she expresses her "intense joy" at being his mother.
CELEBRITIES
Vanessa Hudgens praises pal Sarah Hyland on her wedding day

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating "the ultimate bride," Sarah Hyland, by going above and beyond in her bridesmaid duties. On the Modern Family actress' wedding day, the actress took a moment to celebrate her best friend. The former High School Musical actress took to her Instagram to show love to her...
CELEBRITIES
Lily Collins shared that Emily in Paris has made its mark in the City of Love in an interesting way

Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character, Emily Cooper is now part of Parisian history. Yes, it's true. Our favorite eccentric outfit wearing Savoir marketing executive's home recently got added to Google Maps in Paris, with the exciting new landmark shared by none other than herself. Lily Collins captioned her Aug. 23 Instagram post, "Emily, we made it! @GoogleMaps approved…"
BEAUTY & FASHION
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair

Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Ben Affleck had stomach bugs during wedding weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning. The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."
CELEBRITIES
Kiernan Shipka to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evens in holiday event film 'Red One'

Kiernan Shipka has been cast to star in an upcoming holiday event film, titled Red One, opposite Holiday legends Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Chris Evens. Despite being better known for her spooky counterpart Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, the actress is trading broomsticks and cobwebs for Christmas trees and cookies (kind of).
MOVIES
Harry Styles discusses his journey to 'figuring out' his sexuality

Harry Styles' personal life isn't up for public consumption. The As It Was singer recently opened up about keeping his romantic relationships private and why he's decided to keep his sexuality to himself. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively,"...
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

