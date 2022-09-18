ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 43

Gypsygirl13
3d ago

He’s incredibly talented. He’s got more talent then the pop/rap that you hear on the radio! And they way he’s speaking straight to his fans is huge! He has so much love for them!

Reply(1)
9
Coye The Gemini
3d ago

Everybody has to take their hate everywhere they go, rather you like the guy or not you don't know him on a personal level so why act with hate?

Reply(1)
9
Beth M.
2d ago

I made fun of this guy until I heard him sing. He doesn't look at all like how he sounds. Great artist

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Cutting Final Chromatica Ball Show Short Due To Inclement Weather

For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Adam Levine Gave Alleged Fling Sumner Stroh Front Row Tickets To His Concert Last Year, Model's Relative Claims

Though Adam Levine shot down model Sumner Stroh's claims that they had an affair, the social media star's inner circle is trying to provide the receipts. According to one of Stroh's family members, the singer invited her to a Maroon 5 show in Austin last September, and photos from her Instagram prove she was in Texas during the time of the performance. "Adam got Sumner front row tickets to his concert as well as extras for (her) mom and her friend," the source claimed. "They hooked up the night before at his hotel. She was manipulated into thinking she wasn’t...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Why did Florida Georgia Line break up?

TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy