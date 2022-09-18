Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos with Baby Malti on Her 'First Trip' to New York City
The actress is in New York City to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF Priyanka Chopra Jonas is introducing her daughter to the Big Apple! On Tuesday, the actress, 40, shared a set of sweet pictures on Instagram with her 8-month-old daughter Malti from their first trip together to New York City. Chopra Jonas is visiting NYC to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. In the cute snaps, the Quantico star...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'
Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both recently shared videos of personalized notes received from Beyoncé Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art. "Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh. Addressed...
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 16, Is All Grown Up in Homecoming Photos
The "Mayor of Flavortown" saw his son and friends off to the high school dance Guy Fieri's son, Ryder, is looking sharp! The 11th grader posted celebratory photos in honor of his fall homecoming dance. Of course, his Instagram pictures included a snapshot with his dad and mom, Lori. "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye😴," Ryder, 16, playfully captioned the post. Guy re-shared his son's post on his Instagram Story with an audio of the same song. Ryder and his friends also posed with his dad in front of their sprawling, palm...
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
The Kardashians and Jenners are taking Westeros by storm!. During Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host invited Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, to join him in a parody skit of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon called The Targashians.
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab
Kim Kardashian is the definition of "va va voom." In an outing during Milan Fashion Week, Kardashian rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana catsuit. She was spotted leaving the offices of the fashion house wearing the look, which is embellished with oversize gems. She completed the outfit with black gloves and black heels.
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She's 'Really Excited' Baby Boy on the Way Will Be Here for Holidays
The actress, who will soon welcome her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith, tells PEOPLE she "loves the quintessential parts of the holidays" and can't wait to share them with her two sons Mandy Moore is looking forward to making new memories with her little boys this holiday season. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Gymboree, which launched its second Holiday Capsule Collection on Thursday, the actress shared why she's "really excited" that her baby boy on the way will arrive just in time for her "favorite...
Charlize Theron Says Rewards and Challenges of Motherhood Drive Her More Than Those of Acting
"I think that’s more important than fame or anything like that," Charlize Theron says in her interview for 'Harper's Bazaar's' October issue Charlize Theron's career isn't the driving force in her life these days. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the October 2022 Process Issue — for which she appears on the cover — the actress shared that she is neither fulfilled nor challenged by acting the same way she is by being a mom to daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10. "When my kids say, 'Mom, nobody makes pasta...
Lea Michele Says Motherhood Has Given Her a 'Sense of Grounding' After Being 'So Career-Focused'
Lea Michele opened up about navigating a difficult pregnancy with her husband and settling into life with son Ever Lea Michele is opening up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on her career. Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show, the Funny Girl actress, 36, explained how she felt like she "couldn't see things clearly" before becoming a wife and a mom. "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault," said Michele, who shares son Ever Leo...
Greyson Chance Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic' as His Mentor
Greyson Chance, who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before signing to DeGeneres' eleveneleven label in 2010, is alleging that the daytime talk show host "completely abandoned" him after overseeing much of his early career. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the former teen-pop prodigy alleged that DeGeneres...
Leanne Ford Is Launching a Magazine! Get an Exclusive First Look at 'Feel Free'
Leanne Ford is launching her own home design magazine, but that description doesn't quite capture all it is. The designer, who has starred on HGTV's Restored by the Fords and battled it out on Rock the Block, spoke with PEOPLE about her new publication, Feel Free. "I really wanted it...
Florence Welch Receives a Fake 'Bloody Severed Hand' Onstage, Jokes That She'll 'Eat This Later'
Florence Welch was lent a hand by a fan at her show!. During one of Florence + the Machine's two concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City last week, the 36-year-old frontwoman received an unusual gift from a fan: a fake severed hand. On Tuesday, she shared a...
Wynonna Judd Says She Cries 'a Lot' After Mom Naomi's Death but It's Not a 'Sign of Weakness'
In an upcoming exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Wynonna Judd says her upcoming tour is a big part of her healing process Wynonna Judd is reflecting on love, loss, grief and the power of music after losing mom Naomi Judd. In an upcoming exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the country singer, 58, reveals the complexities of life without Naomi, who died by suicide in April at age 76. "I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously," she says. "I feel joy and...
Brad Pitt Reveals Who He Thinks Are the 'Most Handsome Men in the World'
In a new interview with Vogue, the Bullet Train star also discussed his new grooming collection, called Le Domaine Skincare Brad Pitt has some thoughts on a title most would agree he could easily win. In an interview with Vogue shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shared his picks as to whom he thinks are the "most handsome men in the world" from past and present. "You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul...
'Don't Worry Darling' botches its ending and concludes with a cliffhanger. Here's how the script originally ended.
Insider delves into the ending of Olivia Wilde's movie to make sense of it all. We also explain the original script's ending, which was much clearer.
