ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City Island concert fundraiser pays tribute to 9/11 victims

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9eie_0i0iRqUz00

The City Island community hosted a concert fundraiser in Hawkins Park Sunday supporting the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The event is a collaboration between Tunnel to Towers and the City Island Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens came out to enjoy the music and show support for the cause.

Several families of people who died in the attacks and succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses were in attendance as well.

Organizers of the event also say they are in the process of painting a mural in honor of 9/11 victims on Carrol Street.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Tunnel, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#9 11#Mural#Painting#Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Paintings
News 12

News 12

108K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy