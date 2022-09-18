City Island concert fundraiser pays tribute to 9/11 victims

The City Island community hosted a concert fundraiser in Hawkins Park Sunday supporting the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The event is a collaboration between Tunnel to Towers and the City Island Chamber of Commerce.

Dozens came out to enjoy the music and show support for the cause.

Several families of people who died in the attacks and succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses were in attendance as well.

Organizers of the event also say they are in the process of painting a mural in honor of 9/11 victims on Carrol Street.