Read full article on original website
Related
First football matchup between St. Michael, McGill-Toolen ‘not just another game’
Don’t expect St. Michael’s Philip Rivers or McGill-Toolen’s Norman Joseph to downplay Friday night’s first football meeting between the two Gulf Coast Catholic high schools. “I think it’s huge,” Joseph said. Rivers even went a little further. MORE HS FOOTBALL. “Going into this week...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0