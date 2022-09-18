Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
fox7austin.com
Out-of-state donors influence Texas Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - A fundraiser is being held in New York City for Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke. The fundraiser is being hosted by celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Attendees can either buy a sponsored ticket for $5,000 or co-host the event with a $10,000 purchase.
fox7austin.com
Texas ranks first in average credit card debt in US, study shows
The average Texan has $5,308 in credit card debt, the highest of any state in the country, according to a new study. The study from travel website Upgraded Points looked at information from 60 of the largest cities in the country. 5 of the 10 worst U.S. cities to boost...
fox7austin.com
Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election
AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
North Carolina man wins big after finding month-old lottery ticket in truck: 'Did that happy dance'
A man in North Carolina discovered he won a lottery drawing after he found a month-old lottery ticket inside his truck. Kenneth Kiriazes, a 64-year-old resident of Zebulon, purchased a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 23 Lucky for Life drawing, but he only recently learned that he was a winner, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report
A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
fox7austin.com
Texas barbecue restaurant owners talk about back wages
Black's Barbecue owners Barrett Black and Kent Black talk about the U.S. Department of Labor announcing that it has recovered more than $230,000 in back wages for more than 274 workers employed by the company. (Video courtesy The Original Black's BBQ)
fox7austin.com
Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for killing woman in domestic dispute
FORT HOOD, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier was charged with murder for killing a woman in a domestic dispute in Killeen, police said. Killeen police said on Sept. 19, around 7:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. A preliminary...
Comments / 0