Read full article on original website
Related
Fall starts this week: Check out these events and festivals around the St. Louis area
After record-setting heat in the summer, Thursday, September 22 marks the first day of fall.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
myleaderpaper.com
Barbecue to benefit BackStoppers set for Sept. 24
The All-American BackStoppers Bar-B-Que will return for a seventh year on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dark at the Big River VFW, 1 Lynn Lane, in Cedar Hill. Chuck Gerding, who organizes the event, said St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird will make an appearance...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Traditional Music Festival is this weekend
Vector illustration, Acoustic guitar on the red background concert flyer template. (Festus) The 32nd annual Traditional Music Festival returns to Crites Memorial Park in Festus this weekend. George Portz is the founder and organizer of the annual events. He says those in attendance will see many different styles of music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
KSDK
Cooler weather is just around the corner for St. Louis
The heat is almost over in the St. Louis area. Highs will barely reach the 70s Thursday, a day after hitting the mid-90s.
Sweetie Pie's announces closure of Upper Crust location
ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie's, the famous St. Louis restaurant at the center of reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Tuesday it was closing the doors to its remaining Upper Crust location. A steady stream of hungry fans stopped by the location...
Attend the KSHE reunion at ‘More stories from the window’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the biggest names in St. Louis radio will be on stage again. This rock-tober KSHE-95 is hosting “More Stories from the Window.” Former and current radio DJs, musicians, and more will be sharing stories from behind the scenes. “KSHE fans of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman
Staff chased dine-and-dashers before shots rang out
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Review: Pearl Jam Delivers an Electrifying Show for St. Louis Fans
More than three decades after its first show in town, the iconic Seattle group proved it's still got it
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Marching Tigers keep their eyes on the homecoming prize
The Festus Marching Tigers came out with laser-like focus to provide a sensational soundtrack to homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 16.
WSFA
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
KMOV
Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Has a Floor Made of Crystals [PHOTOS]
This might just be the most opulent house in the entire St. Louis area. Everything in this four-story mansion has been built with luxury in mind. From the floor made of semi-precious stones lit from beneath to the giant amethyst crystals flanking the entryway and the fireplace, there also seems to be a bit of mansion magic mixed up in this lavish Ladue estate.
KSDK
Construction begins on new apartment complex near Busch Stadium
It's on Spruce Street, next to Cupples parking garage and Interstate 64. Apartments could be move-in ready by January 2024.
Comments / 0