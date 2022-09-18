ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing

The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx CEO Waives Off Contractor ‘Perception Issue’

FedEx Corp. president and CEO Raj Subramaniam cast off concerns of driver discontent in the company’s Ground contractor ranks as the broader business looks to dig itself out of declining parcel volumes by slashing costs and increasing shipping rates. The updates came Thursday with the company’s earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, which it had already warned investors would come in lower than previously stated guidance. FedEx has been criticized by a former Ground contractor, who started an association aimed at the company’s network of 6,000 contractors and other logistics professionals, for not being more proactive in addressing business challenges....
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms

Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise

FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation

Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services

Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support

The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium

Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges

The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
MARKETS

