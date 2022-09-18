Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
crowdfundinsider.com
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
FedEx CEO Waives Off Contractor ‘Perception Issue’
FedEx Corp. president and CEO Raj Subramaniam cast off concerns of driver discontent in the company’s Ground contractor ranks as the broader business looks to dig itself out of declining parcel volumes by slashing costs and increasing shipping rates. The updates came Thursday with the company’s earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, which it had already warned investors would come in lower than previously stated guidance. FedEx has been criticized by a former Ground contractor, who started an association aimed at the company’s network of 6,000 contractors and other logistics professionals, for not being more proactive in addressing business challenges....
crowdfundinsider.com
Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms
Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise
FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
crowdfundinsider.com
Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation
Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
crowdfundinsider.com
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges
The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
