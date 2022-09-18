Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale
Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
Detroit News
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen
Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
Detroit News
Newly opened Freelon apartments offers affordable housing for veterans in Midtown
Midtown's newest apartment complex opened its doors Thursday, bringing nearly 70 new units to the historic Sugar Hill district, including affordable housing for veterans. The $38 million mixed-used and mixed-income development Freelon at Sugar Hill was built in a vacant lot across the street from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and offers 14 affordable housing units for people in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing program for homeless veterans.
Detroit News
Pro boxer Isiah Jones killed during family dispute in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday around 6:25 p.m. on the 9300 block of Stout Street that left a 28-year-old man dead. The man was fatally shot by a relative, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The victim was Isiah Jones, a professional Detroit boxer, according to his former...
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
Detroit News
Trieu: Switch from QB to DE ignites Michigan target Brian Robinson's recruitment
Just over a year ago, Brian Robinson was a quarterback hoping to earn the starting nod at a new school. Today, he is one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest — and possibly the country — and is sifting through offers from major universities. Austintown Fitch...
Detroit News
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Maryland
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Maryland game at Michigan Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines finally play a varsity game with the arrival of Maryland in Ann Arbor, a team that can put...
Detroit News
Supports give way on semitrailer box, injuring workers in Chesterfield Twp.
Two people were injured Tuesday at a Kroger Distribution Center in Chesterfield Township when a semitractor-trailer collapsed, police said. Fire responders found a 22-year-old of Davison with serious chest injuries and a 25-year-old of Clay Township with a serious leg injury just after noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of the distribution center on 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.
Detroit News
Art festivals takeover downtown Ferndale this weekend
What’s better than one art festival? Two, of course, and that’s what art-lovers will find this weekend in downtown Ferndale. On the west side of Woodward Avenue, visitors will find the Funky Ferndale Art Fair, with the DIY Street Fair taking over the east. The combination will yield hundreds of artists and vendors and feature an array of paintings, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, functional art, crafts, live music, drinks and food trucks.
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Detroit News
Sam Piraine steps down as Detroit City FC women's coach
The offseason to-do list for Detroit City FC's women's team grew substantially Tuesday. According to a release from the club, head coach Sam Piraine informed the DCFC he will be stepping down after three seasons in the role. Piraine, who is also the technical director for Detroit City FC Youth West, said that he felt like he could not give enough to the women's team while holding both roles.
Detroit News
Attorney General's office to handle prosecution of exonerated man on new charges
Detroit — The Michigan Attorney General's Office will handle an assault, robbery and domestic violence case at the request of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who recused her office because it helped overturn the 40-year-old defendant's murder conviction four years ago. Aaron Salter faces charges of armed robbery, unlawful...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit boys soccer: Three teams, three individuals to watch this season
Here are three teams and three individuals to watch for this season in boys soccer:. Berkley consistently comes up when people talk about the top high school soccer teams in the state. Regardless of the amount of roster turnover it experiences each year, Berkley's consistency in success is just a...
Detroit News
2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say
Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. dispatcher accused of using police system to harass ex's partner
A Macomb County dispatcher has been suspended amid an investigation into claims she used her position to target an ex-boyfriend's associates, authorities announced Tuesday. On Aug. 26, a report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office alleging Rachael Collins had possibly violated policies for using the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Detroit News
Three juveniles face murder charges in Fraser stabbing
Fraser —Three juveniles face murder charges and up to life in prison in connection with a stabbing last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and two other juveniles injured. Fraser Public Safety officers responded to an assault early last week near Garfield and Klein. All three victims were...
