The offseason to-do list for Detroit City FC's women's team grew substantially Tuesday. According to a release from the club, head coach Sam Piraine informed the DCFC he will be stepping down after three seasons in the role. Piraine, who is also the technical director for Detroit City FC Youth West, said that he felt like he could not give enough to the women's team while holding both roles.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO