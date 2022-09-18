Read full article on original website
Killing Leprechauns: Irish satirist mines British ignorance in comedy podcast
When Oliver Cromwell’s forces sacked the Irish town of Drogheda in 1649 and massacred its inhabitants the comedy potential seemed limited. Thousands perished and that was just the start of a military campaign that wiped out much of Ireland’s population before Cromwell returned to England. Four centuries later,...
Sturgeon: Super wealthy ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ after mini-budget
The super wealthy are “laughing all the way to the actual bank”, Scotland’s First Minister has said after the Chancellor unveiled plans he said would drive economic growth.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, announcing his so-called mini-budget on Friday, announced the scrapping of the top rate of income tax and a reduction of the basic rate to 19p in the pound.As a result of the income tax reduction, and a cut in stamp duty, the Treasury said the Scottish Government will receive £600 million over the three-year period covered by the 2021 spending review.The rise in national insurance proposed under Boris Johnson has...
Author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70
Author Dame Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, HarperCollins has announced.She was 70.The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again in 2012 for Bring Up The Bodies.We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work. pic.twitter.com/VMXBMMatka— HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) September 23, 2022A statement shared by HarperCollins to...
Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played
A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
