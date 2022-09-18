Read full article on original website
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation
Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Crypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has no plans to delist tokens the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has labeled as securities, or to register with the agency as a market intermediary, said incoming chief executive officer Dave Ripley on Thursday.
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
MyMetaverse, Enjin Bring Polkadot’s “Playable” NFTs to Gaming Servers
The “first” in-game NFTs have been minted on Efinity with the launch of the MetaHome NFT collection, immediately usable in MyMetaverse’s full suite of games. MyMetaverse, a game development company specializing in creator-led metaverses with play-and-earn economies, “ensured that on launch, the NFTs perform different functions in three different games.”
Cardano’s (ADA) Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork Expected to Improve Scalability
Vasil is an enhancement of the Cardano platform, “improving scalability and lowering transaction costs”. It improves on the Plutus smart contract platform, “allowing developers to deploy more complex smart contracts,” according to an update shared by Poloniex. It is “scheduled to ship on September 22nd, 2022.”
Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges
The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Cryptocurrencies Ponzi Schemes
During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Megabanks today, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about his opinion on blockchain technology. Dimon said he was not a skeptic when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts, Defi, etc., these are real things in which he sees benefits. But Dimon took umbrage to “crypto tokens” or cryptocurrencies which are nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes – appearing to lump Bitcoin into the lot. He said the notion they are good for anybody is unbelievable. Dimon lambasted cryptocurrencies pointing to affiliated fraud and hacks that have seen billions of dollars in losses for holders.
