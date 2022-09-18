ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation

Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support

The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium

Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing

The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services

Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
MyMetaverse, Enjin Bring Polkadot’s “Playable” NFTs to Gaming Servers

The “first” in-game NFTs have been minted on Efinity with the launch of the MetaHome NFT collection, immediately usable in MyMetaverse’s full suite of games. MyMetaverse, a game development company specializing in creator-led metaverses with play-and-earn economies, “ensured that on launch, the NFTs perform different functions in three different games.”
Cardano’s (ADA) Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork Expected to Improve Scalability

Vasil is an enhancement of the Cardano platform, “improving scalability and lowering transaction costs”. It improves on the Plutus smart contract platform, “allowing developers to deploy more complex smart contracts,” according to an update shared by Poloniex. It is “scheduled to ship on September 22nd, 2022.”
Fintech Professor: The Merge Won’t Solve All of Ethereum’s Challenges

The Merge was completed last week successfully migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition was not a foregone conclusion and the success was greeted with plaudits as well as relief. But while the Merge addressed some of the most pressing shortcomings of Ethereum, like energy usage which has now declined by 99.5%, other issues remain.
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Cryptocurrencies Ponzi Schemes

During the House Financial Services Committee hearing on Megabanks today, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about his opinion on blockchain technology. Dimon said he was not a skeptic when it comes to blockchain, smart contracts, Defi, etc., these are real things in which he sees benefits. But Dimon took umbrage to “crypto tokens” or cryptocurrencies which are nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes – appearing to lump Bitcoin into the lot. He said the notion they are good for anybody is unbelievable. Dimon lambasted cryptocurrencies pointing to affiliated fraud and hacks that have seen billions of dollars in losses for holders.
