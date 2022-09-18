ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lady Gaga, in emotional video, explains why she halted her Florida concert Saturday night

By Cindy Krischer Goodman - South Florida Sun Sentinel
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkOnY_0i0iPjUi00

FORT LAUDERDALE — In an emotional video, Lady Gaga said she halted her Miami concert Saturday night, the last one on her tour, because of lightning and the potential danger to her crew and fans.

“Thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball Tour,” she said to her fans while tearing up in the video. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even though the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

The adored singer said she wanted to be responsible and worried about danger to the audience or her crew if she continued in the storm.

A full-to-the-brim audience at Hard Rock Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 65,000, had paid hundreds of dollars to see Gaga’s final show in her Chromatica Ball Tour Saturday night.

Gaga had belted out 17 songs on her set list including favorites such as “Bad Romance,” “Shallow” and “Born This Way” before the rain disrupted her performance.

According to her set list, she had five more songs to go.

“I am sorry we didn’t get to do the epic ‘Rain on Me’ in the rain but what is more worth it is life,” she said on Instagram. “I love you little monsters, forever xoxo... I’m sorry I used my best judgment, it wasn’t safe.”

The singer’s South Florida fans supported her and responded in support on social media. “Don’t be sorry!!” one fan wrote in response. “You care about your fans &amp; we care about you,” wrote another.

Laurie Levine, of Cooper City, said fans were not angry, just disappointed. Levine said the singer came back on stage at about 1 a.m. and told the remaining fans that for safety reasons she wasn’t being allowed to continue the show. “Most people felt bad for her because it was her final show. The weather was terrible. It was a deluge.”

Levine said she enjoyed the performance she did get to see. “She is a fabulous performer. She played piano and sang and even though it was a big arena, it felt intimate. She connects to the audience and is such a good entertainer.”

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Cooper City, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
thesource.com

Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies

A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak

Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
Deadline

Kandi Burruss Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15, Could Become Longest-Standing Housewife

Kandi Burruss has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since joining the Bravo franchise for its second season. With Season 15 ahead, the Grammy-award winner is teasing she’s returning which would make her the longest-running housewife across all franchises. While making an appearance on Amazon Live, Burruss was asked about her seat at the Season 14 reunion. There’s an assumption by fans that the housewives sitting right next to host Andy Cohen are the top stars of the show. Burruss explained that “the seat next to Andy is not about who has the most seniority or who’s making the most...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
TheDailyBeast

L.A. News Anchor Fired After Going Rogue With On-Air Message Defending Colleague

A Los Angeles news anchor was fired after going rogue during a broadcast to criticize the way his station handled the departure of a colleague, according to a report. KTLA’s Mark Mester was initially suspended before being permanently dropped after his off-script message of support for his former co-anchor Lynette Romero, who wasn’t offered the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers on air, employees at the station said. Producers had written a script for Mester to read about Romero’s departure, but Mester apparently made the unilateral decision to do things his own way. “I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you,” Mester told viewers Saturday. “What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you.” Mester also said he’d arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner saying “We love you Lynette.”Read it at New York Post
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Hard Rock Stadium
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy