Atlanta, GA

Biden to host 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLA2b_0i0iPQfn00
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series MLB baseball title in 26 years. President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Braves at the White House. Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit just a few days before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House.

Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit with just about a week before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year. The Braves are in second place in the National League East standings with 91 wins. Post-season begins Oct. 7.

The president, regardless of party, often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony, typically nonpartisan affairs in which the commander in chief pays tribute to the champs’ prowess, poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.

Those visits were highly charged in the previous administration. Many athletes took issue with President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric on policing, immigration and more. Trump, for his part, didn’t take kindly to the criticism from athletes or their on-field expressions of political opinion.

Under Biden, the tradition appears to be back. He’s hosted the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House.

The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Pirates aim to stop skid in matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (65-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-95, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (3-9, 6.07 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves righty Mike Soroka shut down for 2022 season with elbow soreness

Mike Soroka’s return to MLB will not be in 2022, with the Braves placing the starter on the minor-league injured list with right elbow soreness, as reported by Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters there’s no structural damage, but Soroka will nevertheless be shut down and turn his attention to 2023, via David O’Brien of The Athletic.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

