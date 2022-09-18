ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Passengers bound for Hawaii receive mid-flight ukulele lessons

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvLyD_0i0iNlcO00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Friday received a little mid-flight lesson they’re not soon to forget.

Calling it the “first ever in-flight ukulele lesson,” Guitar Center gave each passenger a taste of Hawaii’s favorite instrument to help pass the time on the six-hour flight, KTLA-TV reported.

“I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane,” Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, stated in a news release.

“It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background,” she added.

According to WTXF-TV, the music instrument retailer worked with the airline to arrange the surprise in-flight tutorial as a means of welcoming the travelers to Hawaii.

In turn, passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, along with a Road Runner carrying case, and taught to play “Hello, Aloha. How are you?” before touching down, KTLA reported.

“The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be,” Windsor stated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alabama woman marks 108th birthday

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
SMITHS STATION, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukulele#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Southwest Airlines#Ktla Tv#Guitar Center Lessons#Wtxf Tv#Boeing#Mitchell Mu40 Soprano#Road Runner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed in wrong-way collision along Route 30 in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, Thursday night. Laurie Prenatt, 55, of Hempfied Township, was pronounced dead at Westmoreland Hospital after the crash, which took place around 10:40 p.m. Prenatt was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 when her vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, hit a Jeep Compass head-on, according to a report from state police, The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year old woman from Greensburg, was transported via medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital with suspected serious injuries. Her current condition is not known.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
RANKIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy