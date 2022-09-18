Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
WGME
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments
Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
WGME
Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers
PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
WGME
Topsham emergency clinic to close
TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
WGME
Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
WGME
Scarborough hotel starts issuing eviction notices for guests experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing crisis continues to take a toll in Maine, including on asylum seekers and the homeless. Now, a Scarborough hotel no longer wants to shelter about 100 homeless people. The Comfort Inn has started issuing notices to remove all current guests from the premises. The Opportunity...
WGME
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
WGME
'It's just been dragging on:' Construction timeline still unclear on Portland's Free St.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a construction project some fear will never end, as part of Portland's Free Street has remained blocked off for months as the city reconfigures Congress Square. The road was supposed to reopen to traffic in early summer, but the city says significant delays have now pushed...
WGME
Fall colors progressing nicely in Maine as first day of autumn arrives
PORTLAND (WGME) --- Thursday is the first day of Fall. The official equinox occurs at 9:03 p.m. If you live in southern Maine, you've probably only noticed very patchy fall colors. Fall colors have progressed a bit more in the mountains, where it's cooler in the high elevations. Fall color...
WGME
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
WGME
New $143 million Maine Correctional Center opens after four years of construction
WINDHAM (WGME) – Maine's newest correctional facility is now open after four years of construction. The old Maine Correctional Center was built more than 100 years ago, back in 1919. It's now been fully replaced with a brand-new correctional center. The first thing that’s noticeable about the new center...
WGME
Maine natural gas company requests rate hike
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
WGME
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
WGME
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
WGME
Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover
GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
WGME
Secretary of State encourages Mainers to register to vote
PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day is getting closer, and if you haven't registered to vote yet, now is the time. The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day. The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It's a coordinated effort from local, state...
WGME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
WGME
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
WGME
Jay mill set to close in first quarter of 2023, 230 employees to be affected
JAY (WGME) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023. The mill currently employs 230 people who will be affected by the closure. “The dedicated and skilled paper making employees in our mill in Jay, Maine have...
WGME
MaineHousing launches new program to help with water bills
PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep the water flowing. The new "Water Assistance Program" will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
