Maine State

WGME

Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments

Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers

PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Topsham emergency clinic to close

TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
SACO, ME
WGME

Fall colors progressing nicely in Maine as first day of autumn arrives

PORTLAND (WGME) --- Thursday is the first day of Fall. The official equinox occurs at 9:03 p.m. If you live in southern Maine, you've probably only noticed very patchy fall colors. Fall colors have progressed a bit more in the mountains, where it's cooler in the high elevations. Fall color...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Maine natural gas company requests rate hike

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover

GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Secretary of State encourages Mainers to register to vote

PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day is getting closer, and if you haven't registered to vote yet, now is the time. The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day. The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It's a coordinated effort from local, state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
TAMPA, FL
WGME

Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

MaineHousing launches new program to help with water bills

PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep the water flowing. The new "Water Assistance Program" will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
PORTLAND, ME

