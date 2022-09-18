Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thunderstorms and showers might start raining down on Staten Island during the Thursday morning rush hour and continue into the afternoon, according to forecasters. With a little luck, the skies will clear before the evening rush hour, according to AccuWeather.com. Downpours and gusty winds in...
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a strong cold front will bring showers/storms Thursday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Hurricane Fiona churns with violent winds of 130 mph and Tropical Storm Gaston maintains its strength, forecasters are eyeing a trio of systems developing in the Atlantic. Hurricane Fiona caused immense devastation in the Caribbean, knocking out power to Puerto Rico and causing numerous fatalities...
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a high rip current risk has been issued for Brooklyn and Queens beaches today.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh and eighth named storms of the Atlantic hurricane season are expected to develop in the coming days, continuing a stretch of storm activity that has recently caused immense devastation to the Caribbean. National Hurricane Center forecasters said Gaston — which is currently classified...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Goethals Bridge to Staten Island and the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Wednesday morning commute. The Outerbridge Crossing to Staten Island has delays due to sun glare and volume, according to an alert issued around 7:15 a.m. from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Bathe in the sunlight while you can — Daylight Saving Time 2022 will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting early next year, drivers can expect to see changing traffic patterns along one of the busiest segments of the Staten Island Expressway. In June, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment to rehabilitate four overpass bridges along the Staten Island Expressway, including the two bridges that carry Staten Island Expressway traffic over Richmond Avenue.
New Yorkers looking to update their status to homebuyers have less options and square feet to peruse. Three years ago, New York City counted 5,300 listings priced between $400,000 and $800,000, which StreetEasy defined in a report as the price range for a typical starter home in the city. By August 2022, that figure had dipped to nearly 4,500 listings for sale, leaving typical first-time homebuyers 15 percent fewer listings to choose from in the post-pandemic market.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
