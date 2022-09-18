ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Staten Islanders#Nws New York Ny
The Staten Island Advance

Update: Congestion clearing on Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge following earlier delays

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Goethals Bridge to Staten Island and the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Wednesday morning commute. The Outerbridge Crossing to Staten Island has delays due to sun glare and volume, according to an alert issued around 7:15 a.m. from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season

The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
QUEENS, NY
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Temporary lanes, shifting traffic patterns coming to Staten Island Expressway in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting early next year, drivers can expect to see changing traffic patterns along one of the busiest segments of the Staten Island Expressway. In June, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment to rehabilitate four overpass bridges along the Staten Island Expressway, including the two bridges that carry Staten Island Expressway traffic over Richmond Avenue.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market

New Yorkers looking to update their status to homebuyers have less options and square feet to peruse. Three years ago, New York City counted 5,300 listings priced between $400,000 and $800,000, which StreetEasy defined in a report as the price range for a typical starter home in the city. By August 2022, that figure had dipped to nearly 4,500 listings for sale, leaving typical first-time homebuyers 15 percent fewer listings to choose from in the post-pandemic market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy