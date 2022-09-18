ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss museum reopened

By Heriberto Perez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJnxk_0i0iLzeu00

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 got a closer look at the reopening of the 1st Armored Division museum at Fort Bliss. It was closed for two years due to COVID-19 and facility repairs.

The Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides museum reopened its doors in July.

"We educate the community not only about the army presence here in El Paso," Michael Macdonald the Director of the museum said.

It's been 76 years since the 1st armored division started. The museum preserved its artifacts for people to go and see the exhibitions.

The museum goes through historic events like World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, and others.

It also represents the 167-year history of our military post in Fort Bliss.

Since its reopening, the communities response has been good; museum officials told ABC-7 that hundreds of people have come to visit the exhibitions once again.

If you're coming to the museum you can get get on base with a recreational pass, but museum officers suggest you check the website to see the gate information to get inside the base.

The museum is closed on the weekends and on federal holidays.

The post 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss museum reopened appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso County set to create an educational pathway for Juarez veterinary students

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department is developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic in Horizon city. The facility is set to be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, flea and tick preventative and dewormer services to pets across the county. This clinic will be turned into the home of The post El Paso County set to create an educational pathway for Juarez veterinary students appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Twelve Travelers Memorial of the Southwest Unveiling New Benito Juarez Sculpture

EL PASO, Texas -- The 12 Travelers Memorial of the Southwest is a project that celebrates the Paso del Norte's rich history. To do this, there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact on shaping this region. They will be placed throughout the area. This project commemorates the history of the The post Twelve Travelers Memorial of the Southwest Unveiling New Benito Juarez Sculpture appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Fort Bliss, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifacts#Museum#1st Armored Division
KTSM

Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KTSM

Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead in Montana Vista incident, EPCSO investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montana Vista residents woke up to heavy law enforcement presence in their neighborhood. On September 20, 2022, at 05:48 am deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officereceived a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person who had possibly been shot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man transported to hospital after being shot in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man in his 30s has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in the Lower Valley Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 10 p.m. along the 8600 block of North Loop near Pendale Road. No word on the man’s condition or what led up to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Person taken into custody after incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A person has been taken into custody following an incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary School. Police responded this morning before 7 a.m. The school was on lockdown due to a barricaded person within 50 yards of the school playground. There were no injuries reported. This is a developing news The post Person taken into custody after incident near Booker T. Washington Elementary appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge

EL PASO, Texas - Volunteers with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank have been helping migrants by making sandwiches and packing lunches. CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank Susan Goodell told ABC-7 that her staff, volunteers and workers from Americorps are doing what they can to help migrants and the people of El The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank helping keep migrants fed during ongoing surge appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy