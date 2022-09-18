1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss museum reopened

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 got a closer look at the reopening of the 1st Armored Division museum at Fort Bliss. It was closed for two years due to COVID-19 and facility repairs.

The Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides museum reopened its doors in July.

"We educate the community not only about the army presence here in El Paso," Michael Macdonald the Director of the museum said.

It's been 76 years since the 1st armored division started. The museum preserved its artifacts for people to go and see the exhibitions.

The museum goes through historic events like World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, and others.

It also represents the 167-year history of our military post in Fort Bliss.

Since its reopening, the communities response has been good; museum officials told ABC-7 that hundreds of people have come to visit the exhibitions once again.

If you're coming to the museum you can get get on base with a recreational pass, but museum officers suggest you check the website to see the gate information to get inside the base.

The museum is closed on the weekends and on federal holidays.

