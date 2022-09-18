ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

NC man arrested, charged with incident liberties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
BUSINESS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC

