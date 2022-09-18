Read full article on original website
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
WOKV.com
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
SBI called in to investigate North Carolina deputy-involved shooting
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county […]
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
North Carolina trooper shoots woman reportedly involved in armed kidnapping after she fired at him from bed of pickup on Interstate 40
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
2 teens found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
North Carolina newcomer says he will support his 2 children with $1 million win
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Less than a week after relocating to North Carolina, Jeremy Hartzell, of Asheville, bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I came here to rent, but now I’m coming here to buy,” Hartzell said. Hartzell, 25, bought his lucky […]
NC man arrested, charged with incident liberties
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize after letting family members choose numbers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is awesome,” Stewart said. Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family. “I asked family members to choose the numbers, […]
WITN
Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
