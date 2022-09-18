Read full article on original website
News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 5 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by...
Bartram Trail looking to stay unbeaten as annual rivalry with St. Augustine approaches
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Few high school football programs in northeast Florida have been as consistently successful as Bartram Trail. Over the past 11 seasons, the Bears have averaged nearly 10 wins per season. In that stretch, they’ve never had fewer than eight wins. Darrell Sutherland has been the head coach since the school opened in 2000 and there is only one honor to have eluded the Bears since — a state title.
Week 5 high school football picks: Can Bolles bounce back; Trinity stays perfect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
