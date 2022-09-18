Read full article on original website
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Tennessee police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
chattanoogacw.com
Not-so-great pets: Escaped Arctic fox found in Soddy-Daisy now getting proper care
Tennessee is not known as home for any wildlife with the word "Arctic" in its name. But the recovery of an Arctic fox that was apparently kept as a pet in Soddy-Daisy has wildlife experts stressing that this is not a pet you'd want to keep at home. Cooper, the...
1450wlaf.com
Saturday morning cattle sales occurred in Downtown Lafollette years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long gone now, but back in the day, Saturday morning cattle sales took place in Lafollette. This image (above) shows one being held in the parking lot of Sharp Furniture Company later to become Bobby Queener’s Furniture, and in the early 1970s, it was the Goodyear Store.
newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Asking for Help to Find Two Dangerous Men
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men, who have been on the run for months, they are calling dangerous. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on harassment charges for reportedly making threats to businesses in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and could be anywhere in East Tennessee.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County found
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
1450wlaf.com
Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
1450wlaf.com
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
WSMV
Middle TN domestic violence survivors receive 1,000 Ring doorbells
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some women in Middle Tennessee are getting free Ring video doorbells. It is an effort to keep those women, who are survivors of domestic violence, safe from their abusers. Women who have escaped abusive households said they often face stalking or harassment by their abuser for...
1450wlaf.com
Lane shift on Stiner Hwy/Hwy 63 from TDOT office to Frontier Store
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a lane shift for traffic traveling on the east side of La Follette. Heading east, the shift begins near the TDOT office at Middlesboro Road. Coming the other way, west, toward La Follette, the shift begins just past the Frontier Store. (WLAF NEWS...
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
1450wlaf.com
Towe String Road set to open sooner than later at four lane intersection
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Osborne Excavating has made big strides in getting a section of Towe String Road reopened after the discovery of a collapsing box culvert in August. The crew began work last Wednesday where TSR meets the four lane at Citizens Bank. Finishing the fill-in of the...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
1450wlaf.com
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette
Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: Steele and Geneva Disney Adkins, Sister: Sallie Roberts, Brothers: David Adkins and Benny Adkins. Survived by:. Daughter: Sabrina Stratton. Son: Greg Thomas. Grandchildren:...
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber’s 37th Pig Roast is five weeks from today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosts its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction on Tues., Oct. 25 at 6pm, at Knobby Hill Farm. The event will include dinner catered by Lindsey’s Sweet Treats and Catering, a live and silent auction...
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
