Many might not know it, but bocce ball is a serious sport. It involves sweat, tears and, of course, brightly colored balls. The Barefoot Bocce League has been active in Long Beach since 2014, when its founder, Arnie Peltz, 73, built two courts on Riverside Boulevard by the beach, where the Superblock is now being developed. The courts were then part of what was called Barefoot Mini-Golf, because there was a miniature golf course next to them.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO