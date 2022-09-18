Read full article on original website
Long Beach’s emerging sport: bocce ball
Many might not know it, but bocce ball is a serious sport. It involves sweat, tears and, of course, brightly colored balls. The Barefoot Bocce League has been active in Long Beach since 2014, when its founder, Arnie Peltz, 73, built two courts on Riverside Boulevard by the beach, where the Superblock is now being developed. The courts were then part of what was called Barefoot Mini-Golf, because there was a miniature golf course next to them.
A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach
Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
East Rockaway hosts Fourth Battalion Parade
Nassau County’s Fourth Battalion Fire District marched through the streets of East Rockaway on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their annual fire parade and drill exercise. The Battalion consists of five local fire departments including East Rockaway, Lynbrook, Rockville Centre, Malverne, and Lakeview. This year, additional fire companies from Hewlett, Oceanside, Uniondale, Albertson, and Long Beach, also joined in the festivities.
Longtime Five Towner Hyman Gorenberg, 92
Where most people usually focus on one discipline and might dabble in another, Hyman Gorenberg was a tenured professor, a certified public accountant and an attorney in a life that spanned 92 years. He died on Sept. 12, 2022. Born on June 12, 1930 and raised in the Bronx during...
Freeport native stars in West Coast production of ‘Company’
Freeport native Emily Acosta, who now lives in the Bay Area, will play Sarah in a staging of the award-winning musical “Company” by the South Bay Musical Theatre in Saratoga, California. “Company” follows a character named Bobby on the night of his 35th birthday. Bobby is unmarried, and...
The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes
Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
From Key West, Fla. to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska
Ian Randman is taking the journey of a lifetime — on a bike. The North Bellmore native departed from Key West, Fla., the southernmost, accessible point in the continental United States on June 1, with only a handful of items packed onto his bike, and his end destination being some 6,000 miles away, in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
Teen could be first female Eagle Scout in Valley Stream
Few things are harder to find in the Boy Scouts of America than an all-girl Boy Scout troop. For over a century, BSA has shaped its identity as a boys-only organization specializing in wilderness activities. But all-girl troops do exist, thanks in large part to a change in scouting’s bylaws...
AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
A pocket of nature sullied with trash
Just east of Central Avenue, sandwiched between rows of residential streets and Sunrise Highway, is Mill Pond Park, a small, unassuming freshwater pond. This pocket of nature offers residents little in the way of recreational services and facilities, compared with those found at the village’s Arthur J. Hendrickson Park or even the Village Green.
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
Seaford seniors earn recognition by College Board
The College Board has honored two Seaford High School seniors for their academic success as part of its national recognition programs. Ryan Baldwin received the National African American Recognition Award and Kaitlin Davis earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award. The honors are based on their performance on eligible College Board exams including the PSAT and Advanced Placement tests.
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Three students earn NYSSMA’s top honor
The Baldwin High School’s Fine and Performing Arts Department is starting off their school year on a high note because of three talented students. The New York State School Music Association or NYSSMA has recognized Travis Brown, Camdresa Davis, and Rachel Lyons as All-State musicians. All-State musicians comprise a highly selective ensemble of aspiring junior and senior students, representing the best performers and musicians in New York State.
Malverne school supply drives are a surprising smash hit
Community organizations running school-supply collection drives last month expressed concerns that their collection boxes would be relatively empty compared with past years, but they have found some creative ways to collect the items that students need and, as it turns out, gathered more than enough. “The community was, as usual,...
Hempstead Town adopts temporary Five Towns building ban
The Town of Hempstead board voted unanimously to approve a temporary moratorium to halt building in what is known as the business overlay and transit-oriented development district in Inwood and North Lawrence. The Sept. 20 vote was much to the relief to the more than 100 Five Towns residents who...
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
New Secondary School in West Hempstead
Students in the West Hempstead School District returned to classes on Sept. 1 to a major change, as the district combined the middle and high school students into what is now called the West Hempstead Secondary School. While West Hempstead Middle School, housing seventh and eighth-graders, and West Hempstead High,...
Cha Dao Bubble Tea Opens in Mineola
Bubble tea is another hot trend on Long Island with shops seemingly opening almost daily. The latest is Cha Dao Bubble Tea which opened in Mineola recently. Among the most popular is their classic and green bubble milk teas ($5), the Trioe of Milktea, made up of bubble tea, pudding, and herbal jelly ($6.20), the rose bubble green milk tea ($5), and the oolong milk tea with herbal jelly ($5).
