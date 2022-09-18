Read full article on original website
"General Hospital" star Josh Swickard's journey to becoming an actor was an interesting one. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he explained that he was first discovered by a modeling agent as a teenager and worked as a model to help pay for college, where he studied accounting. After a couple of years, though, he got tired of both and decided to try his hand at acting.
It's second nature for soap operas to create storylines that evolve and take on a life of their own. But some storylines don't get the opportunity to wrap up loose ends before they conclude. Actress Ashley Jones, who is no stranger to the daytime world and played Dr. Bridget Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," was half of one of "General Hospital's" most controversial couples.
Per Soap Central, John J. York has played Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio on "General Hospital" since 1991. The brother of famed spy and former Port Charles police commissioner, Robert Scorpio, Mac came to Port Charles with a shady past. Over the course of time, Mac fell in love with the wealthy Dominque Taub who at one point was committed to Shadybrook Sanitarium by her abusive and villainous husband, Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia). After the criminal was killed, Dominique and Mac were able to have a relationship, but it didn't last. Years later, Mac ended up marrying Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner).
On "General Hospital," Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) was attacked by a mysterious assailant using a hook and wound up in the hospital having emergency surgery because his lung was punctured. He survived and woke up, seeming to be on the road to recovery. But while talking to his wife, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), he had a seizure and ultimately died (via TV Season Spoilers). Brando was the second victim after Ava Jerome (Maura West) was stabbed — also by someone using a hook — and ever since, fans have been trying to figure out who this unknown enemy could be. Doctor Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) felt that complications from being stabbed by a hook was not what killed him, and that something more diabolical was afoot (per Soaps She Knows).
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Carolyn Hennesy is best known as an actress. As Soaps in Depth reports, Hennesy has played the highly successful defense lawyer Diane Miller on "General Hospital" since 2007, where she defends mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Recently, she took over the case of falsely accused Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) allaying the fears of many fans (via Soaps Spoilers), and has even dated Sonny's bodyguard Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood). While Diane is skilled in the courtroom, her portrayer has many more talents in real life, and they go beyond the performing arts.
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
"Days of Our Lives" fans have absolutely embraced actor Robert Scott Wilson since he first debuted as the character Ben Weston in 2014. Wilson — a former "Price Is Right" model – has spiced up Salem over the years with his portrayals of both Ben and Alexander Kiriakis. Ben's time in Salem was a rollercoaster to say the least. The character was revealed to be the son of criminal Clyde Weston (James Read), and had to deal with a lot of his own issues as well (via Soaps in Depth).
Scott Clifton has portrayed Liam Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the character arrived in 2010. Over the years, viewers have watched Liam waffle between leading ladies Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, things have leveled out lately, and he appears to be firmly committed to a life with Hope. Besides his revolving door love life, Liam has experienced many traumatic moments, many of which have been at the hands of his loved ones or family adjacent (via Soaps In Depth).
"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met the character of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) when she was a teenager in high school. Chloe became associated with Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) and Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook). Chloe eventually went on to win over the heart of Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) before marrying Brady Black (then Kyle Lowder). Over the years, fans have watched Chloe grow into a beautiful woman who has become a mother and cultivated an interesting career path for herself as a singer and business woman (via Soap Central).
It's been a year full of ups and downs for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) on "The Young and the Restless." She lost her hotel and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and her obsession with taking down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has taken over her life. Her entire identity has been consumed by her unwavering determination to prove that Diane hasn't changed as she claims (via Soaps In Depth). As such, she's willing to do whatever it takes to rid Genoa City of Diane. This pursuit of justice against Diane has strained every significant relationship in Phyllis' life, to the point where the walls could ultimately close in on her.
Alison Sweeney has been bringing the character of Sami Brady to life on "Days of Our Lives" for decades. The actress is a huge favorite among viewers of the show, and Sami is one of the most entertaining characters in Salem. However, these days fans don't see as much of Sami as they used to. Ever since Sweeney left "Days of Our Lives" in 2014 (via E! Online), her character has been popping in and out of Salem for short stints and big drama. However, it seems that fans won't see Sweeney return to Salem full-time in the near future.
For a couple who tout themselves as being destined to be together, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are frequently on the outs. Over the last couple of decades, Brooke and Ridge have hit a litany of roadblocks, sending their marriage to an abrupt halt. Whether it's Brooke's tendency to bed her sister's husband or Ridge's undeniable connection to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), they frequently fall apart. Unfortunately for Brooke, her marriage to Ridge startled to crumble late last year, following a scandalous kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Despite being sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who switched the drink labels to spike Brooke's beverage, the damage was done (via Soaps). She and Ridge haven't recovered from that indiscretion.
