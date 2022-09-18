ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Passengers bound for Hawaii receive mid-flight ukulele lessons

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaw3l_0i0iL5kp00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Friday received a little mid-flight lesson they’re not soon to forget.

Calling it the “first ever in-flight ukulele lesson,” Guitar Center gave each passenger a taste of Hawaii’s favorite instrument to help pass the time on the six-hour flight, KTLA-TV reported.

“I’ve taught students through Guitar Center Lessons since 2014, but never in an airplane,” Alexandra Windsor, educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, stated in a news release.

“It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background,” she added.

According to WTXF-TV, the music instrument retailer worked with the airline to arrange the surprise in-flight tutorial as a means of welcoming the travelers to Hawaii.

In turn, passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, along with a Road Runner carrying case, and taught to play “Hello, Aloha. How are you?” before touching down, KTLA reported.

“The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows just how fun and easy learning something new can be,” Windsor stated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Alabama woman marks 108th birthday

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
SMITHS STATION, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
WHIO Dayton

Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukulele#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Southwest Airlines#Ktla Tv#Guitar Center Lessons#Wtxf Tv#Boeing#Mitchell Mu40 Soprano#Road Runner
WHIO Dayton

Abortion clinics in Indiana reopen after judge blocks ban

INDIANA — Thursday, a judge blocked Indiana’s near-total abortion ban. The law would have prevented abortions, except in cases of rape or incest, and even then, an abortion could only happen 10 weeks into the pregnancy. The Right to Life Dayton said, “the pro-abortion forces know the folks...
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions

DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WHIO Dayton

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House on Thursday launched a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event...
POTUS
WHIO Dayton

Ohio man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

DAYTON, Ohio — A federal jury found an Ohio man guilty of charges he defrauded victims out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince. The Department of Justice announced the conviction in a news release, saying that Daryl Robert Harrison, also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

US Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the lethal injection of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting, vacating two lower court rulings that sided with the condemned man and his request for a different method of execution.
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats' chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday...
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy