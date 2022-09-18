ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Help Portage kids in need by volunteering for CASA

By David E. Dix
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Wn2_0i0iKTV900

If you're looking for a good way to volunteer and help the Portage County Juvenile Court make better decisions about the future of young people in our county, here is your chance.

Become a volunteer with the Portage County CASA program.

CASA is an acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a program that Portage County Juvenile Court Judge Patricia J. Smith began with the help of state Rep. Gail Pavliga, who assisted the judge in securing funding.

Children who are removed from their homes, through no fault of their own, due to alleged dependency, abuse, or neglect, need an advocate. CASA trains volunteers to investigate the circumstances which led to the removal of the child from their home. Under the authority of the Juvenile Court, the CASA volunteer provides insight into what is in the best interest of the child.

Prior to their appointment, every CASA volunteer receives 30 hours of training and ongoing support. Trainings are scheduled with volunteers’ schedules in mind. The sessions can be done online or in person. The next online training session begins Oct. 5.

Executive Director,Ann Walden assigns a CASA volunteer to each child. The CASA volunteer then meets with the child, learns about the child’s life, and investigates their needs. A report is then filed with the Portage County Juvenile Court. The CASA volunteer serves as the eyes and ears for the court and provides valuable information allowing the judge and magistrates to make well-informed decisions.

Walden holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green. She has spent her career working with children and families in residential treatment, child welfare and juvenile court. She resides in Ravenna and has been a Portage County resident for the last six years.

Pavliga assisted Smith in obtaining funding from Ohio CASA for the first two years. CASA of Portage County will continue to seek grant funding for this much needed program. The Portage County Commissioners have fully supported CASA and have provided rent-free office space in the Riddle Block building.

The first class of volunteers was sworn in on March 11 and the program currently has 29 volunteers.

Smith’s goal is to have a CASA for every child in need. With the current caseload, Portage County would require 300 volunteers.

CASA was established in 1977 and has grown nationwide. Surrounding counties, including Summit, Cuyahoga, Medina, Geauga, and Mahoning counties have well established CASA programs assisting their juvenile courts.

“What we are doing has already proved successful for neighboring counties,” Smith said.

Statistics indicate a child with a CASA volunteer is half as likely to re-enter foster care, less likely to spend time in long-term foster care, more likely to have a better educational experience, more likely to receive the professional services needed and more likely to be adopted.

Prior to the CASA program, attorneys provided guardian ad litem services to the children. Both Smith and Walden believe the CASA program frees up attorneys to provide specialized child welfare legal services to children and families.

Volunteer efforts and donations have helped Walden set up her offices with Portage County Job and Family Services donating furniture. A part-time volunteer coordinator, Erin Grohe, has been hired for the growing program.

If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about the program, visit portagecountycasa.org or visit on Facebook at @CASAofPortageCounty.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy