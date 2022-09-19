ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Wannabe "Influencers" Acting Like Entitled A-Holes, And Honestly It's So Embarrassing

By Christopher Hudspeth
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. This person casually asking a photographer to shoot their wedding day for 10 hours and exposure to a whopping 3,000 Facebook friends.

Exposure is not a form of payment. (Repost due to rule violation) from ChoosingBeggars

2. This girl who felt like she'd been wronged after she asked someone to move so she could take a video and they rightfully said, "No."

mishmash43 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who has a million followers and thinks that means they should just be given free clothes.

Large “influencer” wants free clothing from my small brand from ChoosingBeggars

4. This person behaving this way toward security at a convention for creators and fans.

POS "influencer" from iamatotalpieceofshit

5. This person stepping on a conservatory's plants to snap a photo (after being asked not to).

Drhae / Via reddit.com

6. This person who called people dumb because they didn't clear the way for her photo of the sunset.

Influencer whining about others ruining her perfect picture from IAmTheMainCharacter

7. This person trying to get free custom-made sneakers in exchange for promotion.

I'm a InFlUeNcEr so do you want ExPoSuRe? from u/Azurebluenomad from ChoosingBeggars

8. This YouTuber who refused to pay 2 bucks for an empanada because he felt he deserved to be given free food and paid for "promotion" of said grub.

Spanish “Influencer” demands free food from ChoosingBeggars

9. This influencer who wants a free puppy from a rescue group.

Influencer asks a rescue group for dogs for a free puppy of their choice, in exchange for exposure on Instagram from ChoosingBeggars

10. This person who got mad that a restaurant wouldn't hook them up with $100 off so they bashed their food.

fuzzypickletrader / Via reddit.com

11. This brainiac trying to charge someone money for exposure.

Pay ME for exposure from ChoosingBeggars

12. This person who thinks that being an influencer (who has influencer friends) means they deserve a free custom song.

definitelymaybe22 / Via reddit.com

13. This person being rude because they're not getting free product in exchange for "promotion" as they requested.

mongcharlie / Via reddit.com

14. This person trying to get a $10,000 Iron Man suit in exchange for zero dollars and a "review"on their page.

A YouTuber who reviews products asked a person making a FULLY FUNCTIONING IRONMAN SUIT for free. The product is listed at 10k but why pay when you’re an *influencer*. from ChoosingBeggars

15. This person who thinks having "over 240k followers" entitles them to free art.

My friend got shorted by a pretty major influencer from ChoosingBeggars

16. All of these people involved in the cluttering of a New York street, holding up traffic to get their photos of the sunset.

people in NYC see a sunset. from ImTheMainCharacter

17. This "up n coming influencer n model" who wants free arm sleeve tattoos.

“Exposure doesn’t pay the bills, my guy” from ChoosingBeggars

18. And finally, this person asking for a $360 picnic AND suggesting the person pay them $200 to post it.

I’ll charge you to do something for me from ChoosingBeggars

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Wannabe#Wedding#Tattoos#Free Product
BuzzFeed

