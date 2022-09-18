Rockies beat Cubs for rare road series victory

Connor Joe homered and Randal Grichuk drove in two runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 for a rare road series victory on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Feltner (3-8) allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings for Colorado (64-82), which recorded its fifth road series win of the season and first since taking three of four from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 7-10.

Three relievers followed Feltner before Daniel Bard retired the Cubs in order in the ninth for his 32nd save in 35 opportunities.

Yan Gomes went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago (62-84), which has lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

The Rockies made the most of their six hits, including two apiece by Grichuk and Charlie Blackmon. Colorado jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the first against Chicago rookie Javier Assad (1-2), who walked the bases loaded with one out.

After Yonathan Daza scored on Brendan Rodgers’ groundout, Grichuk followed with a two-run single to right. Rodgers exited the game at the end of the half inning with left hamstring tightness.

Joe extended the Rockies’ lead with a leadoff homer in the second against Assad, who departed after allowing four runs on two hits with four walks over two innings.

Joe’s homer was his seventh of the season and first since Aug. 19.

Chicago cut the Rockies’ lead in half on Gomes’ two-run single with two outs in the third against Feltner, who gave up six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Gomes delivered again with a leadoff homer in the sixth against Feltner, who allowed three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Cubs had runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth against reliever Justin Lawrence, but pinch hitter Esteban Quiroz grounded out to end the inning.

David Bote had two hits for Chicago, which fell to 20-26 in one-run games this season.

–Field Level Media

