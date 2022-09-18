ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory

By Katie Amrhein
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpROQ_0i0iK6Wv00

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday.

The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah.

The first-place runner for the men was Seth Massot, finishing after about 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

Massot says, “The goal today was just to come out, have fun, and to learn a little bit more about how to race something like this. I’m really happy with how it went.”

Seth may not have gone in with the intention to win, but for women’s winner Anne Schreiber, first place was always on her mind saying, “My goal was to win. I was so happy. I was worried, the second-place female was right behind me, so I had to really push at the end.”

The Fox Cities race is one that the winners will cherish forever, not just because they were victorious, but because of the support they received.

Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Schreiber says, “It definitely helped me push and just feel loved.”

Massot also says the crowd’s chants gave him more motivation. He explained, “It’s fun to connect with the people that are opening their garage doors, getting out on the streets, just cheering, even if they have no idea who you are or maybe they don’t know anyone running at all. It’s really fun.”

One person cheering on the runners was Neenah native Kelly Landstrom. While she didn’t have anyone in particular she was rooting for, she feels it’s important to motivate the runners in any way she can.

Landstrom says, “I know what it takes to be able to do it, and to have someone at the finish line cheering for you is so important, even if it’s a stranger, we need to do that for each other.”

To see the final marathon results, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 1

Related
WFRV Local 5

In the Zone: Getting to know rookie WR Samori Toure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’ – rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for the city of Green Bay, gives insight about the wide receiver room, and what working with Aaron Rodgers is like week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Last football game played at Shattuck Field after 90 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you grew up in Neenah, you likely have a memory of playing or watching football at Shattuck Field.  The field first began hosting football games in 1932 and 90 years later it hosted its last game on Tuesday night. The first game was Sept. 20, 2022, and Neenah defeated De […]
NEENAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Marathon, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Previewing the Battle of the Bays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are coming off their first win of the season and Green Bay Nation discussed how the team bounced back against the Chicago Bears. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the week two win. It’s a battle of the bays as […]
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
WFRV Local 5

UW-Green Bay nursing students boosted with scholarships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Amid a nationwide shortage of nurses, providers tell Local Five News they are finding creative ways to empower the next generation of nurses. “Today we’re here to celebrate our future nursing workforce,” said Heather Schroeder who is the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Aurora BayCare Medical Center Bellevue. Aurora BayCare Medical […]
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorious#Wisconsin Lottery#Fox Cities Marathon
WFRV Local 5

Truckers raise thousands for Special Olympics Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)-Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause. Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in Fond du lac to EAA in Oshkosh. It […]
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Two Rivers team up for tourism

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Teaming up to get even more people to the Lakeshore. It’s a first for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and both hope it’ll get you to notice them. “We both promote everything there is in Manitowoc and everything there is to...
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAW

Body found in Portage County corn field, death is suspicious

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person found in a corn field on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious. Around 3 p.m. Sept. 21, dispatch received a call from a farm...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ammo Inc Officially Opens New Manitowoc Manufacturing Facility

The ribbon was cut this afternoon for the newest addition to the Industrial Park in Manitowoc, the AMMO Inc manufacturing facility. Ground was broken on the 160,000-square-foot facility only 15 months ago to the day, with NASCAR Hall of Famers and AMMO Inc Board Members Richard Childress and Rusty Wallace on hand.
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Adrian Amos on win vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears, winning 27-10. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney were joined by Packers safety Adrian Amos in this week’s episode of ‘Locker Room’. Griffin, Sydney, and Amos […]
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Bicyclist killed in Calumet County crash

HARRISON, Wis–A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in the village of Harrison. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year old Menasha man was riding along Old Highway Road just after 7:00 this (Thursday) morning when he was hit by a car coming up from behind him.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy