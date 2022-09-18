Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson
0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8). Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
Chartiers Valley runners set sights on qualifying for PIAA meet
The Chartiers Valley boys and girls cross country teams are not shy about their goals this fall. “Our goal for the boys and girls team is to challenge for a state qualifying spot,” Chartiers Valley cross country coach Lori Poe said. “If we keep working hard and improving throughout the season, we should be in the position to fight for one of the team spots.”
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4
Laurel Highlands (2-2, 0-1) at Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) Both teams are coming off conference opening losses. Laurel Highlands was blanked by McKeesport, 33-0, and Latrobe was beaten by Thomas Jefferson, 31-21. The Wildcats have dropped their past two games. The teams haven’t met since 1999. Latrobe leads the series 10-7, but Laurel Highlands has won the last five meetings. The first meeting was 1980 and the Wildcats won, 22-16. … The Mustangs’ offense couldn’t get untracked against the Tigers’ swarming defense. Quarterback Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit, was held to 21 yards rushing and completed 4 of 13 passes for 86 yards and two interceptions. Gallagher has rushed for seven touchdowns and thrown for five. Antwan Black and Keondre DeShields each have three touchdowns. Latrobe’s Robby Fulton rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns against Thomas Jefferson. He has rushed for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns. H-back Corey Boerio has five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 21, 2022: Mt. Lebanon wins South Hills showdown
Sarah Kushnir and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-0 victory over Bethel Park (7-2, 5-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Melia Peer had two assists for the Blue Devils (8-0-2, 6-0). Aquinas Academy 3, Ellis School 0 – Bella...
Nationally ranked Slippery Rock headlines College Game of the Week
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem boys soccer team trounces Jeannette
Maybe it was the energy from Senior Night or the realization this year is far from over, but Greensburg Salem decided to play its best soccer game of the season. In contrast, Jeannette may have played its worst. Seniors Daishaun Alexander, Owen Gall and Taylor Edwards scored two goals apiece...
Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
It’s one of the biggest questions asked by casual high school football fans in Westmoreland County: Why can’t Hempfield be a consistent winner?. Why can’t the largest school in the county be successful?. The school has been very successful in other sports such as baseball, basketball, softball,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto out for season
Senior standout Olivia Cernuto is done for the season with a right knee injury. Cernuto, a talented forward who will finish her career with exactly 100 goals, was injured last Monday during a home game against Yough. She had 18 goals this season for the Scotties (7-0, 4-0), the No....
WBOY
Craig Carey named interim Head Coach at IUP
The Carey legacy lives on. Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Craig Carey was named its women’s basketball interim head coach. He replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in IUP history. McConnell retired in July. “I’m extremely excited and humbled to lead the IUP women’s basketball program,” Carey...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills proclaims Sept. 10 Staci Rullo Day
Penn Hills resident Staci Rullo was honored for her consistent service to the community and her support for multiple charities at the Sept. 19 Penn Hills council meeting. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to make this proclamation,” said Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. “Staci has represented Penn Hills and has helped countless new residents choose to make their home in Penn Hills. Stacy has supported charities such as the Animal Rescue League, ASPCA and by serving as a business woman role model for young women in our community.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on, wrong-way crash on Route 30 in Hempfield
One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Route 30 in Hempfield that a 911 dispatcher said involved a driver who was going the wrong way. Lauren Prenatt, 55, of Hempfield Township was pronounced dead at Westmoreland Hospital after the crash, according to the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park breaks ground for Pine Tree Park improvements
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 20 at Bethel Park’s Pine Tree Park to begin park upgrades, as well as sidewalk and storm-water management efforts. Local residents, along with several Bethel Park council members and municipal staff members, attended at the park, located off N Street near St. Germaine Church.
Sheetz site opens near turnpike interchange along Route 31 in Donegal
A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store opened Thursday in Donegal Township, not far from the interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new location is along Route 31, near the intersection with Route 711/Main Street. Each new store typically creates about 30 jobs, according to a spokesman. A few full- and part-time store team member positions remain open on the chain’s hiring website.
