The Cleveland Browns needed every second to survive the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to the tune of 29-17. The score did not reflect just how close and nail-biting the game actually was, however. It was a literal last-second touchdown that gave the Browns the massive win they got, but just seconds before it fans were biting their nails for the third straight week as the clock ticked down into the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO