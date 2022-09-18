ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
3 Good and 3 bad from the Cleveland Browns survival of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns needed every second to survive the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to the tune of 29-17. The score did not reflect just how close and nail-biting the game actually was, however. It was a literal last-second touchdown that gave the Browns the massive win they got, but just seconds before it fans were biting their nails for the third straight week as the clock ticked down into the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
