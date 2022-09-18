Read full article on original website
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
The Dallas Cowboys are Sean Payton’s “right situation” in 2023
I know, I know. We’re only two games into Mike McCarthy’s third campaign and I’m already writing about replacing him in the offseason. But such is the nature of this town. Cowboys Nation expects results from their beloved Dallas Cowboys – especially since McCarthy was handed a readymade team back in 2020.
3 Good and 3 bad from the Cleveland Browns survival of the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns needed every second to survive the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to the tune of 29-17. The score did not reflect just how close and nail-biting the game actually was, however. It was a literal last-second touchdown that gave the Browns the massive win they got, but just seconds before it fans were biting their nails for the third straight week as the clock ticked down into the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
