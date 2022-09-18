Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused
When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that flooded the island's rivers. The flooding caused catastrophic damage in many communities, and it killed at least one person. As NPR's Adrian Florido reports, the flooding was made worse by a history of poor planning and development, choices that underestimated the complexity and power of Puerto Rico's watershed.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Clean-up on Puerto Rico is slow and difficult after Hurricane Fiona
TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — In this area just west of San Juan, the cleanup from Hurricane Fiona is well underway. Five years, ago this part of town flooded badly when Hurricane Maria hit and it got swamped again by Fiona. The floodwaters have receded in most neighborhoods. People were dragging water-logged sofas, mattresses and other goods out to the street. City workers were using heavy equipment and dump trucks to collect the sloppy mess.
Puerto Rico is in the dark again, but solar companies see glimmers of hope
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the island on Sept. 19. The storm laid bare how vulnerable the territory's power system still is five years after Hurricane Maria plunged it into an 11-month blackout — the longest in American history — and led to the deaths of almost 3,000 people.
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda as it approaches Canada
SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico — Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm. Authorities in Bermuda opened shelters and...
New York, Connecticut announce more green energy projects as hurricane season picks up
The governors of Connecticut and New York have this week another round of renewable energy projects and initiatives to combat the effects of the climate crisis as the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches. Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s sixth round of bidding for large-scale renewable energy projects that...
