Connecticut Public

Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused

When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that flooded the island's rivers. The flooding caused catastrophic damage in many communities, and it killed at least one person. As NPR's Adrian Florido reports, the flooding was made worse by a history of poor planning and development, choices that underestimated the complexity and power of Puerto Rico's watershed.
Clean-up on Puerto Rico is slow and difficult after Hurricane Fiona

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — In this area just west of San Juan, the cleanup from Hurricane Fiona is well underway. Five years, ago this part of town flooded badly when Hurricane Maria hit and it got swamped again by Fiona. The floodwaters have receded in most neighborhoods. People were dragging water-logged sofas, mattresses and other goods out to the street. City workers were using heavy equipment and dump trucks to collect the sloppy mess.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

