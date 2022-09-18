Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Game of the Week: Port Charlotte vs. Manatee
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Our Week 5 Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week, pits a high powered offense from Charlotte County, against one of the Suncoast's lone undefeated teams. After an 0-6 start, and a 2-7-1 finish last season, the Manatee Hurricanes have righted the ship this season, opening up undefeated, at 4-0. This season is similar to the 2020 season, where Manatee began 6-0 in head coach, Jacquez Green’s first season at the helm.
snntv.com
ShorePoint Health Venice hospital officially closes
VENICE - A Suncoast hospital has closed its doors for good, leaving Venice with one less hospital. ShorePoint Health Venice hospital has officially ceased all of its operation as of September 22nd at noon. “Facing that harsh reality of having one less hospital in Venice," said Venice Chamber of Commerce...
snntv.com
Warm Mineral Springs project aims to restore manatee habitat
A rare warm water site on the Suncoast is under restoration to make way for everyone’s favorite sea cows. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) is clearing up Warm mineral springs just in time for winter. “It's been several years just doing the engineering all of the modeling and developing...
snntv.com
College Night at Robarts Arena – September 22
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools’ high school students & families are invited to College Night on Thursday, September 22, 2022!. Location: Robarts Arena (3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237). Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Students & families will have the opportunity to:. Meet representatives from...
snntv.com
Impressive turnout at Rally for Reagan blood drive
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - We have an update on just how fantastic the turnout was on Friday at the "Rally for Reagan" blood drive. Reagan is the 3-year-old daughter of Venice Police Lt. Louis White and his wife, Alicia. About a month ago, Reagan developed a serious kidney and renal...
snntv.com
Andrew's Journey: The sky is the limit after amputation
SARASOTA - Rehabilitation is a different journey for everyone, but for one Air Force Lt. Colonel, becoming the first above-the-knee amputee to return to full flight status in the U.S. Air Force was a journey in of itself. “A lot of times when people tell me I can’t do things,...
snntv.com
Student-Athlete of the Month: Michaela Mattes, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - For September's Student-Athlete of the Month, presented by Carl Reynolds Law, SNN has chosen a heralded star here on the Suncoast, one who has conquered and overcame trials en route to her triumph. "You know, this time last year I was in the hospital for something very...
snntv.com
A Sarasota Building Construction Material Company is Going Green
Sarasota’s building construction material company, Eco-Smart is going green by using nature friendly materials to build houses. Eco-smart claims new environmentally friendly construction materials include new designs in lighting, roofing, bamboo flooring, solar heating, energy efficient windows, water purification and a construction material intended to replace traditional plywood wall sheathing.
snntv.com
Real Men Wear Pink fashion show at UTC Mall
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The 2022 Real Men Wear Pink fashion show is this Saturday at Sarasota's UTC mall. The American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink candidates will strut their stuff in the name of fundraising. You'll also get to meet the 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors of...
snntv.com
Two hurt in physical altercation at Port Charlotte pharmacy
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a physical altercation at the Port Charlotte Walgreens. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Walgreens located at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail around 6 Tuesday evening.
snntv.com
Knee replacement doesn't stop Sarasota man from walking again
SARASOTA (WSNN) - It's National Rehab Week, and one Sarasota runner is still managing to hit the pavement after undergoing total knee replacement surgery. After years of running, Paul Minzey has thousands of miles of wear and tear to his knees. "I ran 100 miles a month for about 30...
snntv.com
Gulf Coast Community Foundation expands reach to Downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A new Sarasota Philanthropy Center is helping expand the reach of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The new center is located at 1549 State Street in downtown Sarasota and is an extension of its Venice headquarters. It's less than 5,000 square feet, but they tried to maximize...
snntv.com
Smoke detector saves two lives after fire rips through Venice homes
VENICE (WSNN) - A very scary start to the morning for residents living in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park neighborhood after flames fully engulfed a home. But thanks to a smoke detector, the residents who were inside are alive. "It’s always unfortunate to see someone’s home burn down, but...
snntv.com
Manatee girl recovering from heart transplant as a baby
SARASOTA/MANATEE COUNTIES (WSNN) - During National Rehab week, a toddler is recovering after having a heart transplant when she was just a baby. “I thought she wasn’t going to make it," said Thai Brown, Kehlani Rae's mom. Just three months after Kehlani Rae was born back in October 2019,...
snntv.com
Residents support Sarasota County's interest in Gulf Gate land
Gulf Gate residents are hoping to stop nearly 50 acres of wetlands from turning into pavement. A large developer is looking to build more homes, but the County may have other ideas. “There’s not many 49 acre parcels or larger this close to the bay,” said Sarasota resident Kathleen Goff....
snntv.com
Manatee Deputies search for man accused of killing daughter's boyfriend
SARASOTA - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help find the lead suspect in a deadly shooting. "Our suspect decided that he was going to take care of this by trying to kill him and he was actually successful in doing that," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office PIO, Randy Warren.
snntv.com
5 teachers receive Ripple Effect Award from Barancik Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Teachers change lives every day. Many of us find ourselves conjuring up memories of how a teacher changed our journey during important moments in our personal and professional lives. Outside of family, teachers are one of the important factors in shaping a child’s future. Amazing...
snntv.com
Sarasota attorney re-appointed to judicial commission
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis made appointments and re-appointments to the state judicial nominating committees. One of those was Hunter Norton, who is re-appointed to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Norton, of Sarasota, is a Partner at Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, LLP. He received...
