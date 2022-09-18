BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Our Week 5 Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week, pits a high powered offense from Charlotte County, against one of the Suncoast's lone undefeated teams. After an 0-6 start, and a 2-7-1 finish last season, the Manatee Hurricanes have righted the ship this season, opening up undefeated, at 4-0. This season is similar to the 2020 season, where Manatee began 6-0 in head coach, Jacquez Green’s first season at the helm.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO